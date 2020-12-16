 

Juhani Taskinen to lead Picosun's new PicoMedical business area

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.12.2020, 04:27  |  33   |   |   

ESPOO, Finland, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Picosun Group, the leading supplier of AGILE ALD (Atomic Layer Deposition) thin film coating technology, has established a new business area, PicoMedical, for medical and healthcare ALD segments.

The newly established business area will reinforce and streamline Picosun Group's activities in the medical field. These activities include product and solutions development for medical ALD applications, driving the profitable growth from the medical segment, and increasing the Picosun brand awareness in the healthcare and medical industries. PicoMedical will also manage the Group's extensive medical ALD patent portfolio of 18 patent families, and coordinate and execute research activities and collaboration projects in the medical field.

Picosun has appointed Mr. Juhani Taskinen to lead the PicoMedical business area. The appointment was made in the Picosun Board meeting. Mr. Taskinen will start in his position 5th January 2021. Mr. Taskinen has extensive international career and background in the medical field, and proven track record in driving profitable business growth and leading successful collaboration activities in these industries. He has held various leading general management, sales and marketing, and business development positions in pharma, biotech, and healthcare companies such as Johnson & Johnson, Merck, and Abbott.

"Right now, ALD is disrupting healthcare technologies just like it did to microelectronics in the early 2000's. Picosun is the trailblazer and spearhead in medical ALD solutions. I'm happy to start in my new position as the head of Picosun's PicoMedical business area to speed this company into even greater success in the healthcare segment," states Mr. Taskinen.

"It's great to welcome Mr. Juhani Taskinen into our team. ALD has amazing possibilities to offer to the healthcare industries. We are sure that with Mr. Taskinen's skills, background and expertise we can truly make several new breakthroughs in this field," continues Mr. Jussi Rautee, CEO of Picosun Group.

Picosun provides the most advanced AGILE ALD (Atomic Layer Deposition) thin film coating solutions for global industries. Picosun's ALD solutions enable technological leap into the future, with turn-key production processes and unmatched, pioneering expertise in the field - dating back to the invention of the technology itself. Today, PICOSUN ALD equipment are in daily manufacturing use in numerous leading industries around the world. Picosun is based in Finland, with subsidiaries in Germany, USA, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, China mainland and Taiwan, offices in India and France, and a world-wide sales and support network. Visit www.picosun.com.

More information:
Mr. Jussi Rautee
CEO, Picosun Group
Tel: +358 50 345 4457
Email: info@picosun.com
Web: www.picosun.com

CONTACT:

Minna Toivola
D.Sc., Marketing Manager, Picosun Oy
Email: minna.toivola@picosun.com
Tel: +358 40 758 8748

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/picosun-oy/r/juhani-taskinen-to-lead-picosun-s-new-picomedical-business-area,c3255395

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16058/3255395/1348944.pdf

Juhani Taskinen to lead Picosunâ€s new PicoMedical business area

https://news.cision.com/picosun-oy/i/juhani-taskinen-to-lead-picosun-s ...

Juhani Taskinen to lead Picosun's new PicoMedical business unit



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Juhani Taskinen to lead Picosun's new PicoMedical business area ESPOO, Finland, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Picosun Group, the leading supplier of AGILE ALD (Atomic Layer Deposition) thin film coating technology, has established a new business area, PicoMedical, for medical and healthcare ALD segments. The …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Why Silver Prices Could Realize Huge Benefits From Surge In Solar Panels And 5G Demand
Push for Alternative Therapies Prods Researchers Towards Psilocybin
AppGallery Launches its Exclusive Year-End Game Fest Campaign
Globalization Partners Announces Specialized Team to Support Global M&A Transactions
Flurry of M&A Activity Redefining the Online Gaming Market Landscape
Geared Motors Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 27 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Global Study Examines the Impact of Digital Investments on Business Resiliency and Growth
Greater Than launches Enerfy SDK for car-sharing and taxi services
Military Aerospace & Defence Lifecycle Management Market Size Worth $14.2 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.
3D Printing and Printed Materials in 2020: A Challenging Year But Fascinating Times Ahead, Reports IDTechEx
Titel
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
New Strategy To Put Sweden As Front Runner In Battery Value Chain
Global Respiratory Care Devices Market was Valued at US$ 15527.49 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of ...
NASA-Based ActivePure Technology Rapidly Eliminates 99.9% of Airborne SARS-CoV-2 Virus in ...
Conduent Seamless Transportation System Now Allows Passengers in France's Tours Métropole Urban ...
How Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) May Be Affecting COVID-19 Patients
Cardiac Pacemaker Market Worth $ 7.54 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 4.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Pharming announces enrolment of first patient in US clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ...
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments