Integra Resources Announces Annual Grant of Equity Incentive Awards

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra Resources Corp. (“Integra” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:ITR; NYSE American:ITRG) announces that it has granted a total of 285,683 options, 358,203 restricted share units and 87,500 deferred share units (together the “Equity Incentive Awards”) to various employees, executives, directors and consultants of the Company. The Equity Incentive Awards have been granted pursuant to the Company’s Equity Incentive Plan and are subject to vesting provisions. The options have an exercise price of $4.71 per share and will expire five years from the date of grant.



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.