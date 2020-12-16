 

DGAP-Adhoc Dexus Finance Pty Limited: recent sales support resilience in asset values

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.12.2020, 05:01  |  27   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Real Estate
Dexus Finance Pty Limited: recent sales support resilience in asset values

16-Dec-2020 / 05:01 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dexus (ASX: DXS)

ASX release

16 December 2020

Recent sales support resilience in asset values

Dexus today announced that 111 of its 122 assets, comprising 42 office properties and 69 industrial properties have been externally valued as at 31 December 2020.

The external independent valuations have resulted in a total estimated increase of circa $109 million or 0.7% on prior book values1 for the six months to 31 December 2020.

Darren Steinberg, CEO of Dexus said: "We have seen continued interest and demand from investors despite softer fundamentals in the office occupier market. These investors are looking through the current cycle, recognising the long-term value and benefits of being able to increase their investments in Australian real estate. This dynamic, coupled with lower for longer interest rates has supported cap rates and asset values.

"Our latest independent valuations demonstrate the resilience of high-quality assets in prime locations. The office portfolio value was in line with prior book values as a result of the softer valuer assumptions over the next 12 months relating to rental growth, downtime and incentives, being offset by successful leasing. The industrial portfolio experienced a circa 4.5% increase on prior book values, reflecting recent portfolio leasing and the continued investment demand for industrial assets globally."

The weighted average capitalisation rate across the total portfolio tightened circa 4 basis points over the past six months from 5.05% at 30 June 2020 to circa 5.01% at 31 December 2020. The weighted average capitalisation rate of the office portfolio tightened circa 2 basis points from 4.97% at 30 June 2020 to circa 4.95% at 31 December 2020 and the industrial portfolio weighted average capitalisation rate tightened circa 30 basis points from 5.66% at 30 June 2020 to circa 5.36% at 31 December 2020.

Seite 1 von 3
Dexus Financial 2,30 % bis 06/26 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Dexus Finance Pty Limited: recent sales support resilience in asset values DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Real Estate Dexus Finance Pty Limited: recent sales support resilience in asset values 16-Dec-2020 / 05:01 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap nutzt das kalifornische Standardinfrastrukturprogramm für ...
DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG veräußert Tochter „M1 Aesthetics GmbH' an die HAEMATO AG - Einbringung der ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces dividend of EUR 0.14 per share, scrip dividend and further successful ...
INDUS Holding AG: Innovativ auch in Corona-Zeiten - 2020 erhalten fünf Unternehmen der INDUS-Gruppe Auszeichnungen
EnBW-Tochter Plusnet und GasLINE finalisieren die Transaktion des Kaufes des aktiven ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Hawesko Holding AG: Hawesko hebt Prognose erneut an - starkes Schlussquartal im Online-Handel
DGAP-News: Bullrich Media Ltd.: Neue Bohrergebnisse - Golden Independence Mining: Übernahme durch Barrick ...
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.: Rahmenbedingungen geschaffen: Dieses Cannabis-Mushroom Unternehmen startet jetzt durch!
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Erwartete neunte Akquisition im Jahr 2020: Mutares gibt ein Angebot zur ...
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Linde and Daimler Truck to Collaborate on Hydrogen Refueling Technology
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap nutzt das kalifornische Standardinfrastrukturprogramm für ...
DGAP-News: Innovative SARS-CoV-2 Blocker from Formycon Completely Prevents Infection of Cells
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac beginnt die globale, zulassungsrelevante Phase 2b/3-Studie für seinen ...
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt von Kai Jordan, Vorstand
DGAP-News: Innovativer SARS-CoV-2-Blocker von Formycon verhindert Infektion von Zellen vollständig
DGAP-News: Formycon berichtet über virtuelle Hauptversammlung 2020
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Siltronic AG; Bieter: GlobalWafers GmbH
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.12.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Distribution details for the six months to 31 December 2020
18.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Sale of Grosvenor Place, Sydney

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
14.179
Windreich AG - auf ein Neues
14.12.20
3
2002 Griechischen Anleihen - wann verkaufen?
07.12.20
695
Timeless Homes GmbH: seriöser Laden oder Anleihen-Abzocke?
07.12.20
209
WOEHRL - Die nächste MittelstandsAnleihen-Abzocke ?
06.12.20
189
Senivita Social Estate AG WANDELSCHULDV.V.15(20) (WKN A13SHL)