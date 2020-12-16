Zoom To Expand Presence In Singapore

Zoom Will Open a Research and Development Center and Double the Capacity of its Co-Located Data Center

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) today announced that it will expand its presence in Singapore by opening a new Research and Development Center, where it will hire hundreds of key engineering headcount. Zoom will also expand its co-located data center in the country. This commitment represents a growing strategic investment in the country, where Zoom has already had a presence for 2 years.



This expansion into Singapore will supplement Zoom’s existing R&D centers in the US, India, and China, and support Zoom’s engineering leadership, which is based at its San Jose, California headquarters. Zoom selected Singapore for its exceptional engineering talent. The company has already begun recruiting engineers in the area and looks forward to selecting office space as pandemic-related remote work subsides.