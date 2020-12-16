 

Zoom To Expand Presence In Singapore

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.12.2020, 05:00  |  40   |   |   

Zoom Will Open a Research and Development Center and Double the Capacity of its Co-Located Data Center

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) today announced that it will expand its presence in Singapore by opening a new Research and Development Center, where it will hire hundreds of key engineering headcount. Zoom will also expand its co-located data center in the country. This commitment represents a growing strategic investment in the country, where Zoom has already had a presence for 2 years.

This expansion into Singapore will supplement Zoom’s existing R&D centers in the US, India, and China, and support Zoom’s engineering leadership, which is based at its San Jose, California headquarters. Zoom selected Singapore for its exceptional engineering talent. The company has already begun recruiting engineers in the area and looks forward to selecting office space as pandemic-related remote work subsides.

Zoom continues to expand its global data center locations by doubling its data center capacity in Singapore. The new expansion will ensure Zoom’s superior quality of experience, security, and reliability to its users across Asia Pacific.

“Singapore is pro-business, ranks as one of the friendliest countries to set up a company, and continues to be a favorite for regional headquarters as it boasts exceptional talent, strong infrastructure, and is a perfect gateway for engaging the wider APAC region,” said Velchamy Sankarlingam, President of Product and Engineering for Zoom. “We plan to immediately hire employees, leveraging Singapore’s highly-educated engineering talent pool. Our new R&D center and data center will play a critical role in Zoom’s continued international growth.”

“Zoom has changed the realm of what we thought was possible. We can work from anywhere rather than a fixed location. We can brainstorm, learn or even have dinner and drinks together remotely,” said Kai Fong Chng, Managing Director of the Singapore Economic Development Board. “In some ways, we are more productive and fulfilled. And this is only the beginning in re-inventing how we work, live and play. So I am thrilled that Zoom will be partnering with Singapore to set up an R&D center to explore possibilities.”

Seite 1 von 3
Zoom Video Communications Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zoom To Expand Presence In Singapore Zoom Will Open a Research and Development Center and Double the Capacity of its Co-Located Data CenterSAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) today announced that it will expand its presence …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Trending Interim Data for its Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil ...
Juggernaut Midas and Empire property update
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
CGG: Monthly information relating to the number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
IDC’s Latest Report Confirms Quadient's Leadership in the Customer Communications Management ...
Auxly Announces Closing of $13.8 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
Wie hat sich die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications seit Anfang 2020 entwickelt?
12.12.20
Zoom hat gerade mehr als 60.000 Geschäftskunden in einem einzigen Quartal gewonnen
12.12.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 50/20
10.12.20
3.000 Euro auf der hohen Kante? Hier sind 3 extrem starke Cloud-Computing-Aktien
07.12.20
Marktkompass: LUFTHANSA & ZOOM | Frühsport im BÖRSENKOMPASS
07.12.20
Microsoft fordert Zoom mit ganztägigen kostenlosen Videokonferenzen heraus
05.12.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 49/20
02.12.20
LYNX: Krisengewinner Zoom: Ist es jetzt vorbei?
02.12.20
CORRECTION – Zoom Reports Results for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
01.12.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Guter Monatsauftakt - S&P- und Nasdaq-Rekorde

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
62
Zoom Video Communications - das nächste Unicorn