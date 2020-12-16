DGAP-News: YOC AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Miscellaneous YOC AG: VIS.X(R) platform with monthly sales of one million US dollars 16.12.2020 / 06:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, December 16, 2020 - With the launch of the supply side platform (SSP) VIS.X(R) in 2018, YOC AG established a new programmatic trading platform for international, brand-safe advertising inventory from premium publishers - and positioned itself in the market as a software developer of high-quality advertising technology.

A significant milestone will be reached by the VIS.X(R) platform in December 2020, when it is expected to achieve monthly sales exceeding one million US dollars for the first time. In the current fiscal year 2020, the trading volume of the technology platform will increase by more than 130% compared to the previous year. Consequently, the VIS.X(R) platform's share of the YOC Group's total revenue is growing steadily and will already reach around 40% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

A continuously growing number of advertising customers, including brands such as Vodafone, L'Oréal, Nespresso, Samsung, Coca-Cola and Mondelez, buy YOCs high-impact advertising formats via the VIS.X(R) platform, whose significantly higher advertising effectiveness was proven by the leading global market research company Nielsen in a broad-based study in October 2020.

Dirk-Hilmar Kraus, CEO of YOC AG: "We will see a multiplication of the trading volume and thus a further scaling of the platform revenues. The necessary technological capabilities of VIS.X(R) for achieving this are already provided."



YOC is a technology company and develops software for the digital advertising market. With the help of our programmatic trading platform VIS.X(R), we enable an optimal advertising experience for advertisers, publishers and users of the mobile internet and mobile applications. By using the platform VIS.X(R) and YOC's proprietary ad formats, advertisers can increase brand awareness in combination with high-quality advertising inventory. Renowned premium publishers offer global media reach and benefit from the high monetization of our platform VIS.X(R). As a pioneer in mobile advertising, the company has been operating since 2001 and has been listed in the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse since 2009. The company's headquarters are located in Berlin. The company also operates branches in Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Madrid, Vienna and Warsaw. Further information on the YOC Group and our products can be found at yoc.com.

