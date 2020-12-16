 

Jiangsu Guoqiang's 2020 Annual Sales Revenue Surpassed 20 Billion yuan, a Record High

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
LIYANG, China, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As of December 16th, 2020, Liyang, Jiangsu Guoqiang Galvanization Industrial Company (hereinafter as JSGQ) surpassed 20 billion yuan annual sales revenue, the company's highest in its 22 year history.

As a prominent company in China's galvanization steel industry, JSGQ's main businesses cover 3 areas: new energy, traffic safety protection and building materials. As China's famous brand, it has been on the list of China's Top 500 Private Enterprises for 17 consecutive years, and is also the only solar mounting structure company on this list. The annual capacity of hot-dip galvanization has reached 3 million tons.

Since its sales passed 10 billion yuan in 2014, JSGQ has doubled the growth within 6 years. According to data from 2017 to 2020, business sales grew by 20% year on year, a steady trend. The biggest sales came from building materials, including galvanized pipe, hot-dip galvanized steel tube, buttons and climbing frames, accounting for about 65% of its total sales.

In recent years, JSGQ carried out the development, production and sales of such lines as solar mounting structures, traffic noise barriers and highway guardrails. Global output reached more than 1.7 million tons. In many areas it has been in the first echelon with rapid layout and development. The troika goes hand in hand and accomplishes the historical breakthrough of 20 billion yuan.

About JSGQ

Founded in 1998, JSGQ has a history of 22 years. It owns 3 main business areas: Solar Mounting Structure, traffic safety protection and building materials. Its annual sales exceed 20 billion yuan in 2020. Its annual productions exceed 3 million tons. Since 2014, it has been on the list of China's top 500 private enterprises for 17 years. Also, it is one of China's Top 100 Traffic Enterprises and Leading Enterprise of China's Industry in China's industry. As the biggest hot-dip galvanization factory, it is the only enterprise of solar mounting structure the Top 500 list. Since its sales broke through 10 billion yuan in 2014, its annual sales revenue has created a new high of 20 billion yuan by the end of 2020.

Enterprise sales and business liaison: Li Ling liling@jsgq.net
Media liaison: Sabrina LYU sabrina.lu@re-debut.com



