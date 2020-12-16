The V-ZUG Group expects a clear increase of its operating result for 2020 compared to the previous year

To date there have been no far-reaching negative consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic on the business of the V-ZUG Group in the second half of 2020. In the domestic Swiss market, the V-ZUG Group benefits from a generally stable market and corresponding strong demand. This is primarily due to the continuation of construction activity despite the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

V-ZUG's own-brand business continues to develop well also internationally. The markets in China/Hong Kong, Australia and Germany show strong growth rates. The very encouraging order intake in China and Germany is due, among other things, to the positive response in the market to the newly opened ZUGORAMAs in Beijing and Munich.

Thanks to timely implementation of appropriate protective measures and having ensured production capacities early on, V-ZUG is able to provide full delivery capability and to handle the increase in demand. In addition, substantial cost savings resulted from pandemic-related restrictions in terms of marketing activities. This is expected to result in higher net sales and a clear increase in the operating result for the V-ZUG Group for the 2020 financial year as compared with the previous year.

The V-ZUG Group is thus well on the way to achieving its profitability target in the region of a double-digit EBIT margin in the medium term, subject to the uncertainties relating to further developments and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on business activities.