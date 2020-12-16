 

EQS-Adhoc HSL Fund portfolio grows to over 500 apartments

HSL Fund portfolio grows to over 500 apartments

16-Dec-2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Press release 16 December 2020

Zurich, 16 December 2020 - The Helvetica Swiss Living Fund acquires eight high-quality residential properties with 220 apartments. The high-quality apartment buildings are in good locations in five cantons.

HSL Fund continues to grow, adding eight properties, 220 apartments and rental income of around CHF 4.2 million per year to its portfolio. The market value amounts to approximately CHF 96 million. The properties are all in good to very good condition, well-let and located in areas that are easily accessible by public transport.

"The fact that we have built up a residential real estate portfolio with over 500 apartments in just under a year and have also been able to significantly increase the occupancy rate makes me very proud. We are thinking long-term and are planning further growth steps for the HSL Fund in the new year" states Michael Müller, CEO Switzerland.

Portfolio with over 500 apartments
The acquisition increases the number of rental apartments in the portfolio from 290 to 510 apartments. The market value of the new residential portfolio is around CHF 220 million. The portfolio is spread over 24 residential properties in Switzerland's growth regions, and the target rental income is now around CHF 9.7 million per year. In addition, there is potential for rental increases in various properties.

"With our growth prospects, an attractive distribution as well as a possible listing in sight, I consider the HSL Fund a very interesting alternative to listed residential real estate funds, which are currently trading at average premiums of over 30% to net asset value" comments Salman Baday, Head Sales Switzerland.

Review and Outlook
The HSL Fund has mastered the Corona crisis very well so far. At present, the fund management company does not expect any need for provisions for tenant leases as a result of the COVID-19 situation. The strategic decision to purchase residential properties in good locations with potential for rent increases has proven to be correct. Due to the attractive interest rate environment, we expect residential real estate to remain attractive.

