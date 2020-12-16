 

Bone Therapeutics announces closing of private placement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.12.2020, 07:00  |  77   |   |   

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO


Gosselies, Belgium, 16 December 2020, 7am CET – BONE THERAPEUTICS SA (Euronext Brussels and Paris: BOTHE; or “Bone Therapeutics”), the cell therapy company addressing unmet medical needs in orthopedics and other diseases, today announces the closing of the previously announced private placement with investors having purchased 4,408,881 new shares at an issue price of EUR 2.25 per share resulting in gross proceeds of approximately EUR 10 million (the "Private Placement"). With the total gross proceeds raised through the Private Placement, Bone Therapeutics anticipates having sufficient cash to carry out its strategic objectives until end Q4 2021.

Via this Private Placement, Bone Therapeutics has raised approximately EUR 10 million and placed 4,408,881 new shares with current and new institutional investors both in Europe and in the US at a price of EUR 2.25 per share. This brings the total number of shares (post-transaction) to 16,478,168. The new shares will be admitted to trading on the regulated markets of Euronext Brussels and Euronext Paris on 16 December 2020 and have the same rights and benefits as, and rank pari passu in all respects with, the existing and outstanding shares of Bone Therapeutics.

Belfius Bank NV/SA, in cooperation with Kepler Cheuvreux SA and its affiliates, acted as exclusive placement agent in Europe and Maxim Group LLC acted as exclusive placement agent in the U.S. In relation to the Private Placement, Bone Therapeutics has agreed with the placement agents a market customary 180-days standstill period on future share issuances, waivable by the placement agents and subject to customary exceptions.

A copy of the report prepared by the board of directors of Bone Therapeutics in accordance with the Belgian Companies and Associations Code further describing, among others, the capital increase, the consequences thereof and the justification of the issue price is made available in the Investors’ section (Regulated Information – Share and Bond Issues) on Bone Therapeutics’ website.


About Bone Therapeutics

Bone Therapeutics is a leading biotech company focused on the development of innovative products to address high unmet needs in orthopedics and other diseases. The Company has a, diversified portfolio of cell and biologic therapies at different stages ranging from pre-clinical programs in immunomodulation to mid-to-late-stage clinical development for orthopedic conditions, targeting markets with large unmet medical needs and limited innovation.

Seite 1 von 3
Bone Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bone Therapeutics announces closing of private placement NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO Gosselies, Belgium, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Trending Interim Data for its Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil ...
Juggernaut Midas and Empire property update
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
CGG: Monthly information relating to the number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital
IDC’s Latest Report Confirms Quadient's Leadership in the Customer Communications Management ...
Auxly Announces Closing of $13.8 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Engages the ProPharma Group to Proceed with FDA Filings and Approval for ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.12.20
Bone Therapeutics announces pricing of private placement

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
52
BOTHE.BR (MKap €25 M) Cash € 15 M / Schnäppchen aus Belgien