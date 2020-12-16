 

Nokia provides a mid-point update on strategy and operating model

December 16, 2020

Nokia provides a mid-point update on strategy and operating model

  • Nokia aligns to deliver critical networks to CSPs, enterprises and webscales.
  • Company aims for technology leadership in all segments it chooses to play in.
  • Nokia sees value gradually migrating from monolithic systems towards silicon, cloud-native software and services, and the industry moving towards as-a-service business models.
  • Provides transparency on expected operating margin performance of its four new business groups in 2021. Previously provided outlook for 2020 and 2021 remain unchanged.

Espoo, Finland – Today Nokia provides an update on its strategy and operating model. On October 29 Nokia announced the first phase of its new strategy, outlining high-level strategic principles alongside a new operating model designed to better position the company for changing markets and align with customer needs. The new model is effective from January 1, 2021. Detailed business group strategies will be provided on Capital Markets Day on March 18, 2021.

Our focus areas

"We are positioning Nokia to lead in a changing world," says Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO of Nokia.

"The world faces big problems: environmental issues, resource scarcity, inequality and stalling productivity. Technology will be an essential part of the solution. As a result, we will see an increase in critical networks, which will extend to all corners of society."

Critical networks are advanced networks that run mission-critical services for companies and societies. They are becoming increasingly important and extending to all corners of society. This means that Nokia's addressable market for critical networks with CSPs, webscales and enterprises is also extending.

Customers are using a best-of-breed approach to build these networks, selecting network elements from multiple individual vendors who are able to offer the best performance per total cost of ownership. Nokia is aiming to be the technology leader in the areas it chooses to play in.

"We are well positioned to be a trusted partner for critical networks. We are experienced in creating both carrier-grade performance networks and working with the world's most demanding webscales. We have a strong position in technologies that are important for critical networks, such as open and virtualized radio access networks and we are on course for a 100% cloud-native software portfolio," says Lundmark.

