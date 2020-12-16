 

Thin Film Electronics ASA - Reminder of Expiration Date for Warrants A

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.12.2020, 07:00  |  45   |   |   

Oslo, 16 December 2020

Reference is made to the announcement by Thin Film Electronics ASA (the "Company") on 20 May 2020 regarding an Extraordinary General Meeting where the shareholders resolved to issue warrants to participants in a Private Placement and Subsequent Offering of shares, and to the announcement on 30 November 2020 regarding the latest round of warrant exercises.

Following this warrant exercise, 75.17% of the total issued Warrants A have been exercised.

The deadline for exercising Warrants A is 31 December 2020. Any unexercised Warrants A will have no value after 31 December 2020 and will expire without compensation to the holder.

Notice to exercise Warrants A must be received by the Company within and no later than 31 December 2020 to be eligible for exercise.

Information regarding the procedure for exercise of warrants is available at https://www.thinfilmsystems.com/investor-relations/warrant-exercise-in ...


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Disclaimer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
Thin Film Electronics ASA - Disclosure of Large Shareholdings
14.12.20
Thin Film Electronics ASA - Registration of Share Capital Increase
11.12.20
Thin Film Electronics ASA - Grant of Incentive Subscription Rights
30.11.20
Thin Film Electronics ASA - Warrant Exercise
20.11.20
Thin Film Electronics ASA - Financial Report - Third Quarter 2020
18.11.20
Thin Film Electronics ASA - Registration of Share Capital Increase