 

Equinor appoints new chief financial officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.12.2020, 07:00  |  45   |   |   

Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) announces that Ulrica Fearn is appointed chief financial officer (CFO) and executive vice president, with effect from 16 June 2021. Fearn will succeed acting CFO Svein Skeie, who will become senior vice president CFO Performance Management and Risk with effect from the same date.

Fearn is currently Director of Group Finance at BT Plc, where she has helped drive cultural change and strong sustainable performance since 2017.

“I am pleased to welcome Ulrica to Equinor and our leadership team. Her deep and extensive experience in leading financial operations, as well as driving operational, control and shared services results, will make a strong contribution to the leadership of Equinor. She also brings renewal and increased diversity to the Corporate Executive Committee. She is guided by her strong values and I am confident Ulrica will provide good leadership as we position Equinor for the future,” says Anders Opedal, president and CEO of Equinor.

At BT, Fearn with a focus on profit and loss, balance sheet and cash flow performance, led the development and implementation of a finance transformation programme. This has involved a new group-wide information model, control frameworks, and enhanced reporting.

Prior to BT, Fearn built an international career at Diageo Plc. Originally joining them in 1998, she took leadership roles of increasing responsibility covering treasury, internal audit, and finance business partnering. Her career at Diageo culminated in general management responsibility for global shared services. Here she led the expansion of the service offering whilst upgrading performance to position the operation as a premier global shared services operation.

“I am thrilled to join Equinor and return to my native Scandinavia. Equinor has a strong business, a strong position, a proud history, and an exciting change journey ahead. I look forward to working with the team to further strengthen the company,” says Ulrica Fearn.

As CFO, Fearn will lead Equinor’s global finance organisation and be responsible for treasury and tax, investor relations, performance management and risk, accounting and financial compliance, business development and corporate mergers and acquisitions, corporate strategy and global business services.

Fearn holds a master’s degree in business and finance from the University of Halmstad.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Equinor Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Equinor appoints new chief financial officer Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) announces that Ulrica Fearn is appointed chief financial officer (CFO) and executive vice president, with effect from 16 June 2021. Fearn will succeed acting CFO Svein Skeie, who will become senior vice president CFO …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Trending Interim Data for its Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil ...
Juggernaut Midas and Empire property update
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
CGG: Monthly information relating to the number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital
IDC’s Latest Report Confirms Quadient's Leadership in the Customer Communications Management ...
Auxly Announces Closing of $13.8 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Engages the ProPharma Group to Proceed with FDA Filings and Approval for ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
Equinor’s share saving plan allocates shares
11.12.20
Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading
19.11.20
Equinor ASA: Announcement of dividend per share in NOK for the second quarter 2020
18.11.20
Equinor’s share saving plan allocates shares
16.11.20
Equinor ASA: Changes in Equinor’s corporate structure and Corporate Executive Committee

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
40
Equinor N (ehem. Statoil)