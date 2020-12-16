AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA 2021 financial calendar
VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA, AS (Registration No.: 40003031676, legal address: Cempu iela 13, Valmiera, LV-4201) informs that in 2021 submission of financial results is scheduled for the following dates:
- audited separate and consolidated financial statements of 2020 – on 30 April 2021;
- unaudited consolidated financial information of a 3-month period during 2021 - on 31 May 2021;
- unaudited consolidated financial statement of a 6-month period during 2021 - on 31 August 2021;
- unaudited consolidated financial information of a 9-month period during 2021 - on 30 November 2021.
