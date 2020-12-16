ISS launches OneISS strategy with new operating model

ISS A/S (ISS.CO, ISS DC, ISSDY) today announces a refreshed strategy founded in our continued belief to fully play our part in creating a fair and inclusive society - caring for people and providing them with opportunities to develop into the best they can be. We believe people make places and places make people.

By sharpening our focus on key segments, accelerating technology investments, and introducing a new globally aligned operating model, we will use our global scale to drive superior value for all stakeholders to become the most respected global leader in integrated facility services and strengthen our position as number one in cleaning.

Our extensive business review confirms that the key account strategy and IFS business model remain attractive and sustainable. Execution has not been satisfactory in recent years, and we are therefore sharpening the strategic focus and implementing appropriate changes to the operating model:

Sharpened focus through stronger definition of customer segments, core services and delivery model including the divestment of additional DKK 4 billion of revenue (Portugal, Russia, Taiwan and selected non-core business units)

The operating model and organisational structure will become globally aligned and more effective at leveraging best practices across customers and geographies to unleash our global scale:

Re-organisation of country structures around prioritised key account segments Accelerated investments to become a technology leader, driven by a new externally hired Chief Information & Digital Officer with an ambitious agenda to make technology, data and insights clear competitive advantages Significant investments into the core services and a strengthened commercial organisation to bring deeper customer segment expertise and greater innovation within a tightened bid and transition risk management process Newly created Operations Performance function to strengthen our delivery to customers through more clearly defined best practices and more structured processes that ensure effective deployment across the globe



A new strengthened Executive Group Management (EGM) team comprising a strong mix of seasoned internal talent and external additions with diverse backgrounds, broad expertise and new capabilities to deliver the OneISS strategy and transformation. Kasper Fangel has been appointed new Group CFO and Pierre-Francois Riolacci has been appointed CEO Europe and will together with Group CEO Jacob Aarup-Andersen form the management registered with the Danish Business Authority

Medium-term targets are withdrawn and replaced by new turn-around targets to focus on driving a fast recovery of profitability and cash generation. Preliminary 2021 outlook confirms the ongoing recovery of the business