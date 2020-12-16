 

DGAP-News EVN AG: Business development in the 2019/20 financial year

DGAP-News: EVN AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
EVN AG: Business development in the 2019/20 financial year

16.12.2020 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Highlights

  • Group net result of approximately EUR 200m
  • Selective negative effects from corona crisis
  • Increase in share of renewable electricity generation to 59.5% (previous year: 41.4%)
  • Continued investments in network infrastructure, renewable generation, district heating and drinking water supplies for Lower Austria
  • Start of construction on a 60 km cross-regional drinking water pipeline from Krems to Zwettl
  • Acquisition of three projects for thermal sewage sludge utilisation in Germany
  • Dividend proposal: EUR 0.49 per share



Key results

  • Revenue: -4.4% to EUR 2,107.5m
  • EBITDA: -6.5% to EUR 590.4m
  • EBIT: -32.3% to EUR 273.1m
  • Group net result: -33.9% to EUR 199.8m
  • Net debt: EUR 1,037.7m (30 September 2019: EUR 999.5m)



Energy sector environment
The 2019/20 financial year was characterised by a significant year-on-year increase in the temperatures in EVN's three core markets. Well-filled storage facilities and weaker demand - among others, due to the Covid-19 crisis - led to a decline in the spot market prices for natural gas. The influence of Covid-19 on wholesale prices was limited to the short-term range. On the forward market, electricity prices are gradually returning to the pre-corona level. The price of CO2 emission certificates remained volatile but was slightly higher than the previous year on average.


Effects of the corona crisis
As a critical infrastructure operator, EVN was very well prepared to deal with the pandemic. The corporate guideline "EVN Pandemic Prevention", which was prepared in 2009, served as a benchmark for the necessary activities. The corona crisis had only a selective negative influence on operating results in 2019/20 due to EVN's integrated business model and widely diversified customer base. Delays on individual construction projects and investments caused by the lockdown in spring 2020 will be offset during the coming 2020/21 financial year.

