BGHL Euro NAV & Share buy back

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 15 Dec 2020.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 25.3230 £ 22.2647 Estimated MTD return 0.55 % 0.29 % Estimated YTD return 10.58 % 7.89 % Estimated ITD return 153.23 % 122.65 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 19.40 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -23.39 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,800.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -19.15 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares 2,654 N/A Average Price € 19.35 N/A Range of Price N/A N/A