BGHL Euro NAV & Share buy back

                                      BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 15 Dec 2020.

Estimated NAV

  Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Estimated NAV €    25.3230 £    22.2647
Estimated MTD return      0.55 %      0.29 %
Estimated YTD return     10.58 %      7.89 %
Estimated ITD return    153.23 %    122.65 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close €    19.40 N/A
Premium/discount to estimated NAV    -23.39 % N/A
     
Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close N/A GBX 1,800.00
Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A    -19.15 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Number of shares        2,654 N/A
Average Price €    19.35 N/A
Range of Price N/A N/A

           

