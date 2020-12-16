Paris, 16/12/2020

Press release

In response to the climate emergency, the Bouygues group makes a tangible pledge to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 across

scopes 1, 2 and 3a1 (targets compatible with the Paris Agreement).

The climate emergency requires economic actors to take stronger measures. As a responsible company, Bouygues is stepping up its action. The Group is therefore crossing a new milestone in its climate strategy by setting ambitious targets for reducing its greenhouse gas emissions that are aligned with the Paris Agreement. They are: