In response to the climate emergency, the Bouygues group makes a tangible pledge to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 across scopes 1, 2 and 3a1 (targets compatible with the Paris Agreement)
Paris, 16/12/2020
Press release
In response to the climate emergency, the Bouygues group makes a tangible pledge to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 across
scopes 1, 2 and 3a1 (targets compatible with the Paris Agreement).
The climate emergency requires economic actors to take stronger measures. As a responsible company, Bouygues is stepping up its action. The Group is therefore crossing a new milestone in its climate strategy by setting ambitious targets for reducing its greenhouse gas emissions that are aligned with the Paris Agreement. They are:
- ambitious because the Group intends to go beyond the scope of its direct emissions1;
- ambitious because its five business segments are strongly committed to helping their customers and partners cut their own carbon footprint;
- ambitious because the Group intends this strategy to be a major driver of business differentiation and make it more attractive to stakeholders.
On 20 February 2020, Bouygues pledged that it would publish a climate strategy compatible with the requirements of the Paris Agreement2 before the end of the year, including measurable and quantifiable targets. The concerted efforts made by the five business segments since that date have enabled the Group to honour its commitment despite the health crisis.
2030 GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSION REDUCTION TARGETS FOR THE GROUP’S FIVE BUSINESS SEGMENTS
|2030 target (kg of CO2 eq.)
|
|Reference year
|Scopes 1 and 2
|Scope 3a
|Scope 3b
|Colas
|2019
|-30%
|-30%
|Bouygues Construction
|2019
|-40%
|-30%
|Bouygues Immobilier
|2020
|-32%
|-32%
|-32%
|Bouygues Telecom
|2020
|-50%
|-30%
|-30%
|TF1
|2019
|-30%
|-30%
Bouygues has demonstrated its expertise in low-carbon solutions over the last 15 years.
0 Kommentare