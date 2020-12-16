 

In response to the climate emergency, the Bouygues group makes a tangible pledge to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 across scopes 1, 2 and 3a1 (targets compatible with the Paris Agreement)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.12.2020, 07:30  |  30   |   |   

Paris, 16/12/2020
Press release 

In response to the climate emergency, the Bouygues group makes a tangible pledge to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 across
scopes 1, 2 and 3a1 (targets compatible with the Paris Agreement).

The climate emergency requires economic actors to take stronger measures. As a responsible company, Bouygues is stepping up its action. The Group is therefore crossing a new milestone in its climate strategy by setting ambitious targets for reducing its greenhouse gas emissions that are aligned with the Paris Agreement. They are:

  • ambitious because the Group intends to go beyond the scope of its direct emissions1;
  • ambitious because its five business segments are strongly committed to helping their customers and partners cut their own carbon footprint;
  • ambitious because the Group intends this strategy to be a major driver of business differentiation and make it more attractive to stakeholders.

On 20 February 2020, Bouygues pledged that it would publish a climate strategy compatible with the requirements of the Paris Agreement2 before the end of the year, including measurable and quantifiable targets. The concerted efforts made by the five business segments since that date have enabled the Group to honour its commitment despite the health crisis.

2030 GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSION REDUCTION TARGETS FOR THE GROUP’S FIVE BUSINESS SEGMENTS

    2030 target (kg of CO2 eq.)
 

 Reference year Scopes 1 and 2 Scope 3a Scope 3b
Colas 2019 -30% -30%  
Bouygues Construction 2019 -40% -30%  
Bouygues Immobilier 2020 -32% -32% -32%
Bouygues Telecom 2020 -50% -30% -30%
TF1 2019 -30% -30%  

Bouygues has demonstrated its expertise in low-carbon solutions over the last 15 years.

Seite 1 von 5
Bouygues Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

In response to the climate emergency, the Bouygues group makes a tangible pledge to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 across scopes 1, 2 and 3a1 (targets compatible with the Paris Agreement) Paris, 16/12/2020Press release  In response to the climate emergency, the Bouygues group makes a tangible pledge to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 across scopes 1, 2 and 3a1 (targets compatible with the Paris Agreement). The climate …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Trending Interim Data for its Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil ...
Juggernaut Midas and Empire property update
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
CGG: Monthly information relating to the number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital
IDC’s Latest Report Confirms Quadient's Leadership in the Customer Communications Management ...
Auxly Announces Closing of $13.8 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Engages the ProPharma Group to Proceed with FDA Filings and Approval for ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
Monthly disclosure of the total number of shares and voting rights
19.11.20
Aktien Europa Schluss: Corona-Krise bringt erneut Druck in die Börsen
19.11.20
Mischkonzern Bouygues blickt optimistischer auf Telekomgeschäft
19.11.20
BOUYGUES: Senior executive appointments at Bouygues Immobilier and Bouygues Construction
19.11.20
BOUYGUES: Nine-month 2020 results
17.11.20
Bouygues: Bouygues announces the successful sale of Alstom preferential subscription rights
16.11.20
Sale of Alstom preferential subscription rights by Bouygues