 

GreenMobility publishes prospectus for listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market

Company Announcement no. 76 – 2020
Copenhagen, December 16th, 2020

GreenMobility publishes prospectus for listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market

With reference to company announcement no. 69 dated 7 October 2020, no. 74 dated 11 December and no. 75 dated 15 December 2020, GreenMobility A/S (“GreenMobility”) today announces the publication of its listing prospectus which has been approved by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (the “Listing Prospectus”) for the admission to trading and official listing of GreenMobility’s shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market (the “Listing”).

A link to the Listing Prospectus can be found below in this announcement. Additionally a copy is available at www.greenm.dk, and physical copies may be obtained within business hours at the offices of GreenMobility at Landgreven 3, 4th floor, 1301 Copenhagen C, Denmark.

The Shares will have its last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark on 16 December 2020 and its first day of trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen’s Main Market on 17 December 2020.

The Listing Shares will be admitted to trading and official listing under the Company’s existing symbol “GREENM” and under the ISIN code of the existing Shares DK0060817898.

The purpose of the Listing Prospectus is to have the Company’s shares admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market and there is no offering of securities for sale or subscription in connection with the Listing Prospectus.

By listing on a regulated market, GreenMobility expects to get improved access to more and larger investors and a diversified base of new Danish and international shareholders, to ensure even more international attention to support the Company’s international growth ambitions. Further to the international expansion, GreenMobility has a clear goal of building a new Danish green company to support the overall sustainability agenda.

 

Contact and further information

Anders Wall, VP Investor Relations
Tlf: +45 25 40 30 20, e-mail: aw@greenmobility.com

 

Certified Advisor
NORDEN CEF ApS
John Norden
Kongevejen 365, DK-2840 Holte
+45 2072 0200
jn@nordencef.dk

About GreenMobility
GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible and sustainable transport in the form of electric, shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per-minute, through minute packages or on a daily basis. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 950 EVs in Copenhagen, Aarhus, Malmö, Gothenburg, Antwerp, Gent and Helsinki. More than 110,000 people have signed up with GreenMobility.

