New special share-based incentive programme

Participants under the SIP will be granted a number of restricted share units (“RSUs”) which entitle the participant, subject to vesting occurring, to receive a number of existing shares in the Company without payment of any consideration, equal to the integral number of RSUs vested which have not lapsed.

The RSUs under the SIP will be subject to a vesting period as determined by the Board of Directors at grant. The vesting period for the initial grants under the SIP will cover the period from the relevant date of grant until 1 March 2022 or 1 March 2023.

Vesting is conditional upon (i) the participant having fulfilled certain pre-defined performance criteria as described in a separate individual agreement between the participant and the Company, and/or (ii) the participant remaining employed with the Company or an ISS Group company.

Based on the number of participants in the SIP, the initial grants made in connection with the implementation of the SIP will comprise up to 346,000 shares in total. The theoretical fair value has been estimated to DKK 31.5 million.

About ISS

ISS is a leading workplace experience and facility management company. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. In 2019, ISS Group’s global revenue amounted to DKK 78.6 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com.

