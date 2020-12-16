 

E-Tech's ALTANT Ozonized Alcohol Disinfectant Shown to Inactivate Both Novel Coronavirus and Swine Fever Virus, World's First

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.12.2020, 08:00  |  23   |   |   

KOBE, Japan, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Joint research between E-Tech Co., Ltd. and Obihiro University of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine has verified the ability of ALTANT ozonized alcohol disinfectant to inactivate COVID-19. E-Tech's joint research with Hokkaido University has also verified the ability of ALTANT to inactivate the swine fever virus.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202012118501-O1-m7kaxm06  

Photo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106403/202012118501/_prw_PI2fl_8052l9q8.jpg

- Background
Existing disinfectants have powerful sterilizing actions, but are harmful to human health. The strong sterilizing property of ozone is well known, but ALTANT can use ozone dissolved in alcohol through a special technology to be both a strong sterilizing agent and yet kind to the skin. This means ALTANT can be used safely to powerfully sanitize areas or places in need of sterilization. This is the first sanitizer in the world to dissolve ozone in alcohol and remain stable and effective for three years.

- Performance
Joint research with the National Institute of Infectious Diseases has already shown how good ALTANT is at inactivating adenoviruses, and the results of this testing have been published in the Japanese Journal of Infectious Diseases (JJID).

- Testing at Kitasato Research Center for Environmental Science
ALTANT can quickly kill the hay bacillus, "B. subtilis," used as a sterilization index, in less than 5 minutes. It can also inactivate norovirus in less than 15 seconds.

- Patents
ALTANT has been patented in Japan, the United States, the European Union, and other places.

For more information, please visit:
E-Tech Co., Ltd.: http://www.e-teck.co.jp/  

Inabata Europe GmbH: https://www.inabata.co.jp/english/
*Inabata & Co. is a distributor of ALTANT.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

E-Tech's ALTANT Ozonized Alcohol Disinfectant Shown to Inactivate Both Novel Coronavirus and Swine Fever Virus, World's First KOBE, Japan, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Joint research between E-Tech Co., Ltd. and Obihiro University of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine has verified the ability of ALTANT ozonized alcohol disinfectant to inactivate COVID-19. E-Tech's joint …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Why Silver Prices Could Realize Huge Benefits From Surge In Solar Panels And 5G Demand
AppGallery Launches its Exclusive Year-End Game Fest Campaign
Push for Alternative Therapies Prods Researchers Towards Psilocybin
Globalization Partners Announces Specialized Team to Support Global M&A Transactions
Senecio Robotics awarded US$12 Million from the European Commission to address mosquito borne ...
Global Study Examines the Impact of Digital Investments on Business Resiliency and Growth
Flurry of M&A Activity Redefining the Online Gaming Market Landscape
Geared Motors Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 27 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Cantargia has completed a directed share issue of approximately SEK 564 million
Nobina completes strategic acquisition of KE'S Bussar and strengthens its position in western ...
Titel
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
New Strategy To Put Sweden As Front Runner In Battery Value Chain
Global Respiratory Care Devices Market was Valued at US$ 15527.49 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of ...
NASA-Based ActivePure Technology Rapidly Eliminates 99.9% of Airborne SARS-CoV-2 Virus in ...
Conduent Seamless Transportation System Now Allows Passengers in France's Tours Métropole Urban ...
How Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) May Be Affecting COVID-19 Patients
Cardiac Pacemaker Market Worth $ 7.54 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 4.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Pharming announces enrolment of first patient in US clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ...
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments