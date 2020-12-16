DGAP-News: Nagarro SE / Key word(s): IPO Nagarro Debuts as an Independent, Publicly Listed Company 16.12.2020 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Company poised to grow global market share in the digital services market

Munich and Frankfurt, December 16, 2020 - Nagarro SE (ISIN DE000A3H2200, WKN A3H220), a global leader in digital engineering and technology solutions, today announced its debut as an independent, publicly traded company and the completion of its spin-off from Allgeier SE. The company's common shares will begin trading today on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) under the symbol "NA9". Under the terms of the spin-off, one (1) share of Nagarro SE for every one (1) share of Allgeier SE has been allotted to the Allgeier shareholders.

Nagarro is a global digital engineering company with over 8,400 employees in 25 countries across North America, Asia and Europe. The company offers a full-service portfolio of digital product engineering, digital commerce and customer experience, managed services, enterprise resource planning ("ERP") consulting and other services. Nagarro has a diverse and loyal 750+ blue-chip customer base across all industries.

Manas Fuloria, Custodian of Entrepreneurship in the Organization (CEO) of Nagarro, said, "As an independent, public company, we can now capitalize on our own brand. We compete on the global stage and focus on growing our ability to deliver best-in-class digital services to more clients. We are addressing a large market that is growing double digits annually and is supported by structural tailwinds. We are confident that we can continue our profitable growth and deliver value for all stakeholders."

Fuloria continued, "At Nagarro, we are building the company of tomorrow. Our differentiated organizational design and our unique culture promote entrepreneurship, agility and global collaboration, delivering great results to our clients. This modern culture, characterized by low hierarchy, high autonomy, excitement for technology, intercultural openness and pronounced social awareness, is the workplace of the future - we are convinced that this will enable us to achieve long-term success."