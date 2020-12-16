 

DGAP-News Nagarro Debuts as an Independent, Publicly Listed Company

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.12.2020, 08:00  |  35   |   |   

DGAP-News: Nagarro SE / Key word(s): IPO
Nagarro Debuts as an Independent, Publicly Listed Company

16.12.2020 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nagarro will commence trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Company poised to grow global market share in the digital services market

Munich and Frankfurt, December 16, 2020 - Nagarro SE (ISIN DE000A3H2200, WKN A3H220), a global leader in digital engineering and technology solutions, today announced its debut as an independent, publicly traded company and the completion of its spin-off from Allgeier SE. The company's common shares will begin trading today on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) under the symbol "NA9". Under the terms of the spin-off, one (1) share of Nagarro SE for every one (1) share of Allgeier SE has been allotted to the Allgeier shareholders.

Nagarro is a global digital engineering company with over 8,400 employees in 25 countries across North America, Asia and Europe. The company offers a full-service portfolio of digital product engineering, digital commerce and customer experience, managed services, enterprise resource planning ("ERP") consulting and other services. Nagarro has a diverse and loyal 750+ blue-chip customer base across all industries.

Manas Fuloria, Custodian of Entrepreneurship in the Organization (CEO) of Nagarro, said, "As an independent, public company, we can now capitalize on our own brand. We compete on the global stage and focus on growing our ability to deliver best-in-class digital services to more clients. We are addressing a large market that is growing double digits annually and is supported by structural tailwinds. We are confident that we can continue our profitable growth and deliver value for all stakeholders."

Fuloria continued, "At Nagarro, we are building the company of tomorrow. Our differentiated organizational design and our unique culture promote entrepreneurship, agility and global collaboration, delivering great results to our clients. This modern culture, characterized by low hierarchy, high autonomy, excitement for technology, intercultural openness and pronounced social awareness, is the workplace of the future - we are convinced that this will enable us to achieve long-term success."

Seite 1 von 4
Nagarro Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Nagarro Debuts as an Independent, Publicly Listed Company DGAP-News: Nagarro SE / Key word(s): IPO Nagarro Debuts as an Independent, Publicly Listed Company 16.12.2020 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Nagarro will commence trading on the Frankfurt Stock …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
INDUS Holding AG: Innovativ auch in Corona-Zeiten - 2020 erhalten fünf Unternehmen der INDUS-Gruppe Auszeichnungen
DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG veräußert Tochter „M1 Aesthetics GmbH' an die HAEMATO AG - Einbringung der ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces dividend of EUR 0.14 per share, scrip dividend and further successful ...
EnBW-Tochter Plusnet und GasLINE finalisieren die Transaktion des Kaufes des aktiven ...
DGAP-News: Bullrich Media Ltd.: Neue Bohrergebnisse - Golden Independence Mining: Übernahme durch Barrick ...
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.: Rahmenbedingungen geschaffen: Dieses Cannabis-Mushroom Unternehmen startet jetzt durch!
DGAP-Adhoc: Aumann AG: Aumann beschließt Kapazitätsanpassung aufgrund schwacher Nachfrage in der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: recent sales support resilience in asset values
DGAP-News: Noratis AG increases placed volume of the 5.50% bond by another EUR 10 million to EUR 22.5 million
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Linde and Daimler Truck to Collaborate on Hydrogen Refueling Technology
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap nutzt das kalifornische Standardinfrastrukturprogramm für ...
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac beginnt die globale, zulassungsrelevante Phase 2b/3-Studie für seinen ...
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt von Kai Jordan, Vorstand
DGAP-News: Formycon berichtet über virtuelle Hauptversammlung 2020
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Siltronic AG; Bieter: GlobalWafers GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: Signature of Letter of Intent Regarding Initial Partial Sale of Voltabox Share Block and Awarding ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
BayWa-Beteiligung Mr+Mrs Homes räumt Innovationspreis ab und geht deutschlandweit in die Fläche - ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen (deutsch)
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen