NOVEMBER PORTFOLIO UPDATE

MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME PCC (LON:MCT)

All information is at 30 November 2020 and unaudited

   
Net asset value – capital only:  103.11p
Share price:  87.40
Discount to NAV:  -15.2%
Net yield¹:  5.8%
Gearing:  15.3%
Options overwrite:  0%
Ordinary shares in issue: 106,487,250
Ongoing charges2: 1.27%


1 Based on four quarterly interim dividends of 1.275p per share paid 31 January 2020, 30 April 2020, 31 July 2020, 30 October 2020, and based on the share price as at close of business on 30 October 2020.

2 Ongoing charges represent the management fee and all other operating expenses excluding interest as a % of average shareholders’ funds for the year ended 31 December 2019.

Performance with Net Income Reinvested


  		One
Month 		Three
Months 		Six
Months 		 One
 Year 		Three
Years 		Five
Years
Net asset value 12.1% 9.0% 10.6%  -6.7% 2.3% 7.9%
Share price 8.4% 9.1% 14.3% -11.2% 1.0% 7.8%
TSX High Dividend Index 15.0% 10.8% 15.6% -6.9% 1.7% 9.7%

Source: Middlefield, Bloomberg.

Sector Weights Total Assets (%)
   
Financials 33.37
Real Estate 32.31
Utilities 18.15
Pipelines 9.59
Technology 7.49
Healthcare 6.38
Communication Services 6.18
Consumer Discretionary 2.97
Materials 2.19
  -----
  118.63
   
  =====
   
Country Analysis Investments (%)
   
Canada 77.2
United States 22.8
  -----
  100.0
  =====
Disclaimer

