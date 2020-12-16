Portfolio Update

All information is at 30 November 2020 and unaudited

Net asset value – capital only: 103.11p Share price: 87.40 Discount to NAV: -15.2% Net yield¹: 5.8% Gearing: 15.3% Options overwrite: 0% Ordinary shares in issue: 106,487,250 Ongoing charges2: 1.27%



1 Based on four quarterly interim dividends of 1.275p per share paid 31 January 2020, 30 April 2020, 31 July 2020, 30 October 2020, and based on the share price as at close of business on 30 October 2020.

2 Ongoing charges represent the management fee and all other operating expenses excluding interest as a % of average shareholders’ funds for the year ended 31 December 2019.

Performance with Net Income Reinvested



One

Month Three

Months Six

Months One

Year Three

Years Five

Years Net asset value 12.1% 9.0% 10.6% -6.7% 2.3% 7.9% Share price 8.4% 9.1% 14.3% -11.2% 1.0% 7.8% TSX High Dividend Index 15.0% 10.8% 15.6% -6.9% 1.7% 9.7%

Source: Middlefield, Bloomberg.