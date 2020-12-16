Portfolio Update
NOVEMBER PORTFOLIO UPDATE
MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME PCC (LON:MCT)
All information is at 30 November 2020 and unaudited
|Net asset value – capital only:
|103.11p
|Share price:
|87.40
|Discount to NAV:
|-15.2%
|Net yield¹:
|5.8%
|Gearing:
|15.3%
|Options overwrite:
|0%
|Ordinary shares in issue:
|106,487,250
|Ongoing charges2:
|1.27%
1 Based on four quarterly interim dividends of 1.275p per share paid 31 January 2020, 30 April 2020, 31 July 2020, 30 October 2020, and based on the share price as at close of business on 30 October 2020.
2 Ongoing charges represent the management fee and all other operating expenses excluding interest as a % of average shareholders’ funds for the year ended 31 December 2019.
Performance with Net Income Reinvested
|
|
One
Month
|
Three
Months
|
Six
Months
|
One
Year
|
Three
Years
|
Five
Years
|Net asset value
|12.1%
|9.0%
|10.6%
|-6.7%
|2.3%
|7.9%
|Share price
|8.4%
|9.1%
|14.3%
|-11.2%
|1.0%
|7.8%
|TSX High Dividend Index
|15.0%
|10.8%
|15.6%
|-6.9%
|1.7%
|9.7%
Source: Middlefield, Bloomberg.
|Sector Weights
|Total Assets (%)
|Financials
|33.37
|Real Estate
|32.31
|Utilities
|18.15
|Pipelines
|9.59
|Technology
|7.49
|Healthcare
|6.38
|Communication Services
|6.18
|Consumer Discretionary
|2.97
|Materials
|2.19
|-----
|118.63
|=====
|Country Analysis
|Investments (%)
|Canada
|77.2
|United States
|22.8
|-----
|100.0
|=====
|
