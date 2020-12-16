Signify proposes to re-appoint Gerard van de Aast as Supervisory Board member

Eindhoven, the Netherlands – Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, will propose to re-appoint Gerard van de Aast as Supervisory Board member for a tenure of four years at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) to be held in 2021.

Gerard van de Aast has been a member of the Supervisory Board since 2017. He is Vice chair of the Supervisory Board, Chair of the Remuneration Committee and member of the Audit Committee.

More information about Signify’s 2021 AGM will be published in due course. Additional information on Signify’s Board of Management and Supervisory Board can be found here .

--- END ---



For further information, please contact:

Signify Investor Relations

Rogier Dierckx

Tel: +31 6 1138 4609

E-mail: rogier.dierckx@signify.com

Signify Corporate Communications

Elco van Groningen

Tel: +31 6 1086 5519

E-mail: elco.van.groningen@signify.com

About Signify

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumers and lighting for the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact connected lighting systems and data-enabled services deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. With 2019 sales of EUR 6.2 billion, we have approximately 37,000 employees and are present in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We achieved carbon neutrality in 2020, have been in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index since our IPO for four consecutive years and were named Industry Leader in 2017 , 2018 and 2019 . News from Signify is located at the Newsroom , Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram . Information for investors can be found on the Investor Relations page.

Market Abuse Regulation

This press release contains information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Attachment