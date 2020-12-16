THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS

NB Private Equity Partners Publishes Investor Presentation







16 December 2020

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (“NBPE” or the “Company”) today published a new presentation for the previously announced investor update scheduled for Wednesday 16 December 2020.

The webinar will take place at 13.00 GMT / 14.00 CET / 8.00 EST. The call can be accessed via the Zoom call details below:

Join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device:

Please click this URL to join. https://nb.zoom.us/s/91373094346?pwd=UFpIT3c4cU8weXRXWG81ZExSaWtDUT09

Webinar ID: 913 7309 4346

Passcode: 564319

Or join by phone:

Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

United Kingdom: 0131 460 1196 or 0203 481 5237

US: +1 646 518 9805 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 669 900 6833

Hong Kong SAR: +852 5803 3731 or +852 5808 6088 or +852 3012 6283 or +852 5803 3730

Japan: +81 363 628 317

China: +86 10 5387 6330 or +86 10 8783 3177

The webinar will be recorded and available for playback on NBPE’s website following the meeting.

An updated investor presentation will be available on NBPE’s website at http://www.nbprivateequitypartners.com/ .

For further information, please contact:

NBPE Investor Relations +1 214 647 9593

Kaso Legg Communications +44 (0)20 3603 2803

Charles Gorman nbpe@kl-communications.com

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited

NBPE is a closed-end private equity investment company with class A ordinary shares admitted to trading on the Premium Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. NBPE has 2022 and 2024 ZDP Shares admitted to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. NBPE holds a diversified portfolio of direct equity investments, direct income investments and fund investments selected by the NB Alternatives group of Neuberger Berman, diversified across private equity asset class, geography, industry, vintage year, and sponsor.