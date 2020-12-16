 

NB Private Equity Announces Significant Realisation

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS


NB Private Equity Partners Announces Significant Realisation


16 December 2020

NB Private Equity Partners (“NBPE” or the “Company”) today announces the realisation of its largest investment, ProAmpac. As of 30 November 2020, NBPE’s combined debt and equity position was held at approximately $49 million of value. NBPE invested in ProAmpac alongside Pritzker Private Capital in November 2016. The company has performed extremely well over the life of the investment and we’re pleased with this very successful outcome for NBPE and the continued prospects for the company. A portion of NBPE’s equity investment was re-invested and post this re-investment, NBPE is expected to receive approximately $44 million of total cash proceeds. Separately, NBPE expects to receive $5.4 million in connection with the liquidation of its investment in NB Crossroads Fund XVIII before year end. Following these realisations, NBPE expects to pay down $50.0 million on its credit facility.

On a pro forma basis, following these realisations and credit facility payback:

  • Investment level will be 120%
  • Total credit facility borrowings drawn will be $35.0 million (with ~$4.0 million of cash on the balance sheet)
  • Fund investments are 1.6% of private equity fair value

A pro forma balance sheet is presented below:

$ in millions 30 November 2020
     
NBPE Balance Sheet Summary Actual Pro Forma
Investment Value $1,195.8 $1,145.4
Cash                             3.7                             4.0
Credit Facility                         (85.0)                         (35.0)
ZDPs                       (152.8)                       (152.8)
Other                           (6.5)                           (6.5)
NAV $955.1 $955.1
     
Investment Level 125% 120%

For further information, please contact:

Disclaimer

