Next Private Increases Offer Price to EUR 5.35 Boussard & Gavaudan, Diameter, Elliott, LB Partners, Lucerne, Sessa, Sheffield and Winterbrook Commit to Tender Their Listed Shares Under the Offer

Next Private increases the Offer Price to EUR 5.35 in cash (cum dividend)

Boussard & Gavaudan, Diameter, Elliott, LB Partners, Lucerne, Sessa, Sheffield and Winterbrook commit to tender their Listed Shares under the Offer

Pending Enterprise Chamber proceedings will be withdrawn today

Non-conflicted board members continue to fully support and recommend the Offer

Reference is made to (i) the joint press release by the Offeror and Altice Europe dated 24 November 2020 regarding the publication of the Offer Memorandum for the public offer by the Offeror for all issued and outstanding common shares A and common shares B in the share capital of Altice Europe (the "Listed Shares") at an offer price of EUR 4.11 in cash per Listed Share (cum dividend) and (ii) the Offer Memorandum.

Offeror increases Offer Price to EUR 5.35 in cash (cum dividend)

The Offeror hereby increases the Offer Price from EUR 4.11 (cum dividend) to EUR 5.35 (cum dividend) in cash (the "Increased Offer Price") for each Listed Share. The Increased Offer Price represents:

a premium of 61.1% to Altice Europe's closing price on 10 September 2020 of EUR 3.32; and

a premium of 51.6% to Altice Europe's volume-weighted average price for the 180 days up to and including 10 September 2020 of EUR 3.53.

The consideration for Listed Shares already tendered under the Offer will, if the Offer is declared unconditional, also amount to the Increased Offer Price. All other terms of the Offer remain the same as announced on 24 November 2020 and as set out in the Offer Memorandum.