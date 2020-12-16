 

Next Private Increases Offer Price to EUR 5.35 Boussard & Gavaudan, Diameter, Elliott, LB Partners, Lucerne, Sessa, Sheffield and Winterbrook Commit to Tender Their Listed Shares Under the Offer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.12.2020, 08:21  |  109   |   |   

Regulatory News:

This is a joint press release by Altice Europe N.V. ("Altice Europe") and Next Private B.V. (the "Offeror"), a direct subsidiary of Next Alt S.à r.l. ("Next Alt") which is owned and controlled by Mr. Patrick Drahi, the founder of Altice Europe, pursuant to the provisions of Article 4 paragraph 3, Article 13, paragraphs 1 and 2 and Article 15, Paragraph 4 of the Dutch Decree on Public Takeover Bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft) (the "Decree") in connection with the public offer by the Offeror for all issued and outstanding common shares A and common shares B in the capital of Altice Europe (the "Offer"). This press release does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities. Any offer will be made only by means of the offer memorandum dated 24 November 2020 (the "Offer Memorandum"). This press release is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly or indirectly, any jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. Terms not defined in this press release will have the meaning as set forth in the Offer Memorandum.

  • Next Private increases the Offer Price to EUR 5.35 in cash (cum dividend)
  • Boussard & Gavaudan, Diameter, Elliott, LB Partners, Lucerne, Sessa, Sheffield and Winterbrook commit to tender their Listed Shares under the Offer
  • Pending Enterprise Chamber proceedings will be withdrawn today
  • Non-conflicted board members continue to fully support and recommend the Offer

Reference is made to (i) the joint press release by the Offeror and Altice Europe dated 24 November 2020 regarding the publication of the Offer Memorandum for the public offer by the Offeror for all issued and outstanding common shares A and common shares B in the share capital of Altice Europe (the "Listed Shares") at an offer price of EUR 4.11 in cash per Listed Share (cum dividend) and (ii) the Offer Memorandum.

Offeror increases Offer Price to EUR 5.35 in cash (cum dividend)

The Offeror hereby increases the Offer Price from EUR 4.11 (cum dividend) to EUR 5.35 (cum dividend) in cash (the "Increased Offer Price") for each Listed Share. The Increased Offer Price represents:

  • a premium of 61.1% to Altice Europe's closing price on 10 September 2020 of EUR 3.32; and
  • a premium of 51.6% to Altice Europe's volume-weighted average price for the 180 days up to and including 10 September 2020 of EUR 3.53.

The consideration for Listed Shares already tendered under the Offer will, if the Offer is declared unconditional, also amount to the Increased Offer Price. All other terms of the Offer remain the same as announced on 24 November 2020 and as set out in the Offer Memorandum.

Seite 1 von 6


Altice Europe (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Next Private Increases Offer Price to EUR 5.35 Boussard & Gavaudan, Diameter, Elliott, LB Partners, Lucerne, Sessa, Sheffield and Winterbrook Commit to Tender Their Listed Shares Under the Offer Regulatory News: This is a joint press release by Altice Europe N.V. ("Altice Europe") and Next Private B.V. (the "Offeror"), a direct subsidiary of Next Alt S.à r.l. ("Next Alt") which is owned and controlled by Mr. Patrick Drahi, the founder of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Option Agreement for Pre-clinical Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Aimco Completes Separation of Apartment Income REIT Corp.
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Apartment Income REIT Corp. Completes Separation from Aimco
Clean Energy Signs Deals for Over 58 Million Gallons of Redeem Renewable Natural Gas to Meet ...
Andy King to Retire From Arrow Electronics, Inc.
Oshkosh Corporation to Acquire Pratt Miller
Gilead and Galapagos Announce New Commercialization and Development Agreement for Jyseleca ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.12.20
Altice Europe N.V. Notes Enterprise Chamber Proceedings Initiated by Lucerne
24.11.20
Next Private Launches Offer for Altice Europe
19.11.20
Altice Europe N.V. Third Quarter 2020 Results1