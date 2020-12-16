Lucerne Capital Issues Statement Regarding Revised Offer From Next Private To Acquire Altice Europe

GREENWICH, Conn. and AMSTERDAM, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucerne Capital Management ("Lucerne"), a registered investment adviser managing funds that own approximately EUR 106 million of shares of Altice Europe N.V. (ATC.AS) ("Altice Europe" or the "Company"), today issued the following statement regarding the revised all-cash offer of EUR 5.35 per share for all common shares A and common shares B of Altice Europe by Next Private B.V. (the "Revised Offer"):

This Revised Offer represents a significant increase in price, demonstrating that the Company and its independent directors recognize the inherent value of Altice Europe stock. We appreciate the support we have received from other Altice Europe shareholders and are pleased to reach this outcome, which we believe provides fair value to minority shareholders and represents a positive outcome for all stakeholders in the Company.