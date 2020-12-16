 

Talenom Plc’s financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2021

Talenom Plc, Stock exchange release, 16 December 2020 at 9:40 EET

Talenom Plc’s financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2021

 Talenom Plc will publish its Financial Statements bulletin for 2020 and Financial Statements and Report of the Board of Directors 2020 on Monday, 8 February 2021.

In addition, Talenom will publish a Half-year report and two Business Reviews in 2021:

  • Business Review for January-March on Monday, 26 April 2021
  • Half-year report for January-June on Monday, 2 August 2021
  • Business Review for January-September on Monday, 1 November 2021

The reports will be published at approximately 13:30 Finnish time. The reports are available on the company’s website www.talenom.fi/en/investors immediately after publication.

Prior to the publishing, the company follows a so-called silent period that will begin on 1 January, 1 April, 1 July and 1 October and that will last until the publication of the respective financial report.

Annual General Meeting

 Talenom Plc's Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday, 3 March 2021 in Helsinki. The Board of Directors will summon the meeting on a later date.

Possible requests from shareholders to put matters on the agenda of the 2021 Annual General Meeting shall be submitted no later than on Monday, 25 January 2021. The written request shall be sent to Talenom Plc, Annual General Meeting, Yrttipellontie 2, 90230 Oulu, Finland or by email to investors@talenom.fi.

TALENOM PLC
BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Further information:
Otto-Pekka Huhtala
CEO, Talenom Plc
+358 40 7038 554
otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom Plc is an accounting firm established in 1972. Talenom offers a wide range of accounting services as well as other expert and advisory services to support its clients’ business. The company has its own software development and it provides its clients with electronic financing tools.

Talenom Group’s net sales in 2019 amounted to EUR 58.0 million, with an increase of 18.6% compared to 2018. Talenom has a history of strong growth – the average annual increase in net sales was approximately 15.7% between 2005 and 2019.

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.talenom.fi


Disclaimer

