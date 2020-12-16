 

BioNTech and Fosun Pharma to Supply China with mRNA-based COVID-19 Vaccine

  • Supply agreement reflects both companies’ shared commitment and efforts to achieve vaccine accessibility and affordability in China
  • A local Phase 2 clinical trial of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate BNT162b2 is on-going in Jiangsu, China

MAINZ, GERMANY, and SHANGHAI, CHINA, December 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, “BioNTech” or “the Company”) and Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (“Fosun Pharma” or “Group”; Stock Code: 600196.SH, 02196.HK) today announced an agreement to supply Mainland China with an initial 100 million doses of their BNT162 mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19 in 2021, subject to regulatory approval. Initial supply will be delivered from BioNTech’s production facilities in Germany. 

“We would like to thank the Chinese government and National Medical Products Administration for their commitment and trust in our vaccine development efforts to help address this global pandemic threat,” said Ugur Sahin, M.D., CEO and Co-founder of BioNTech. “This joint development effort with Fosun Pharma is a testament to the importance of global cooperation and reflects our strategy to supply our vaccine globally. This agreement is an important step toward our shared goal of bringing a safe and efficacious vaccine to people worldwide.”

“Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic, we have been working closely with BioNTech. With the support of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council, especially the National Medical Products Administration, the National Health Commission, the Ministry of Science and Technology and other relevant authorities, the R&D and clinical trial of our COVID-19 mRNA vaccine in China has been moved forward rapidly. On the premise of ensuring the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine, we actively support the marketing of the vaccine in China. The BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine is a successful model of international R&D collaboration,” Wu Yifang, Chairman and CEO of Fosun Pharma said. “We are pleased to reach the supply agreement with BioNTech, which is an important step in Fosun Pharma and BioNTech's efforts to achieve vaccine accessibility and affordability in China.”

Disclaimer

