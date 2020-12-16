QPR delivers Strategy and Performance Management solution to a large manufacturing company in Middle East

 

Helsinki, Finland, December 15th, 2020 at 2.00 pm – QPR has been selected to deliver Strategy and Performance Management solution to a large manufacturing company in Middle East. The customer will use the solution to automate Strategy and Performance Management throughout the organization.

QPR Metrics, a leading Strategy and Performance Management software product, is used to implement the solution. Customer will have visually attractive and powerful performance dashboards, which enable effective monitoring and management of strategic objectives, KPIs and initiatives throughout the organization. The solution enables proactive management control over performance and strategy execution. Visually appealing performance dashboards and reports provide a vehicle for the customer to communicate performance and strategy effectively. Advanced functionalities of QPR solution enable efficient maintenance of the strategy and performance management system.

“QPR’s Strategy and Performance Management solution combines excellent user experience and visuality with advanced and flexible functionality that provides significant value for the customer. The kind of large-scale and multi-dimensional monitoring of strategy and performance is very challenging without a professional software solution. We are excited to support the customer in their journey to successfully execute strategy and improve performance” says Tero Aspinen, Vice President of Strategy Management at QPR.

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides solutions for strategy execution, performance and process management, process mining and enterprise architecture in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

