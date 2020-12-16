 

Transactions of executives and related parties in NKT shares

Company Announcement

16 December 2020
Announcement No. 31

According to the Market Abuse Regulation art. 19 NKT announces to have received notification regarding acquisition of NKT shares as follows:

Name: Jens Due Olsen
Position: Chairman Board of Directors
Issuer and securities code: NKT A/S, DK0061414125 which is expected to be merged with the permanent ISIN code DK0010287663 17 December 2020
LEI code 529900197LKWCEQ0NL18
Type of transaction: Acquisition of shares (Exercise of pre-emptive rights in connection with rights issue)
Market: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Acquisition date: 15 December 2020
No. of securities acquired 12,235
Share price, DKK 122
Purchase price, DKK 1,492,670


Name: René Svendsen Tune
Position: Deputy Chairman Board of Directors
Issuer and securities code: NKT A/S, DK0061414125 which is expected to be merged with the permanent ISIN code DK0010287663 17 December 2020
LEI code 529900197LKWCEQ0NL18
Type of transaction: Acquisition of shares (Exercise of pre-emptive rights in connection with rights issue)
Market: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Acquisition date: 15 December 2020
No. of securities acquired 1,333
Share price, DKK 122
Purchase price, DKK 162,626

Contact
Investor Relations:    Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, Tel.: +45 2494 1654
Press:                           Helle Gudiksen, Head of Group Communications, Tel.: +45 2349 9098

Attachment


