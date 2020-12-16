Transactions of executives and related parties in NKT shares
Company Announcement
16 December 2020
Announcement No. 31
Transactions of executives and related parties in NKT shares
According to the Market Abuse Regulation art. 19 NKT announces to have received notification regarding acquisition of NKT shares as follows:
|Name:
|Jens Due Olsen
|Position:
|Chairman Board of Directors
|Issuer and securities code:
|NKT A/S, DK0061414125 which is expected to be merged with the permanent ISIN code DK0010287663 17 December 2020
|LEI code
|529900197LKWCEQ0NL18
|Type of transaction:
|Acquisition of shares (Exercise of pre-emptive rights in connection with rights issue)
|Market:
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|Acquisition date:
|15 December 2020
|No. of securities acquired
|12,235
|Share price, DKK
|122
|Purchase price, DKK
|1,492,670
|Name:
|René Svendsen Tune
|Position:
|Deputy Chairman Board of Directors
|Issuer and securities code:
|NKT A/S, DK0061414125 which is expected to be merged with the permanent ISIN code DK0010287663 17 December 2020
|LEI code
|529900197LKWCEQ0NL18
|Type of transaction:
|Acquisition of shares (Exercise of pre-emptive rights in connection with rights issue)
|Market:
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|Acquisition date:
|15 December 2020
|No. of securities acquired
|1,333
|Share price, DKK
|122
|Purchase price, DKK
|162,626
Contact
Investor Relations: Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, Tel.: +45 2494 1654
Press: Helle Gudiksen, Head of Group Communications, Tel.: +45 2349 9098
Attachment
