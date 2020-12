Transactions of executives and related parties in NKT shares Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 16.12.2020, 08:55 | 43 | 0 | 0 16.12.2020, 08:55 | Company Announcement 16 December 2020

Announcement No. 31 Transactions of executives and related parties in NKT shares According to the Market Abuse Regulation art. 19 NKT announces to have received notification regarding acquisition of NKT shares as follows:



Name: Jens Due Olsen Position: Chairman Board of Directors Issuer and securities code: NKT A/S, DK0061414125 which is expected to be merged with the permanent ISIN code DK0010287663 17 December 2020 LEI code 529900197LKWCEQ0NL18 Type of transaction: Acquisition of shares (Exercise of pre-emptive rights in connection with rights issue) Market: Nasdaq Copenhagen Acquisition date: 15 December 2020 No. of securities acquired 12,235 Share price, DKK 122 Purchase price, DKK 1,492,670

Name: René Svendsen Tune Position: Deputy Chairman Board of Directors Issuer and securities code: NKT A/S, DK0061414125 which is expected to be merged with the permanent ISIN code DK0010287663 17 December 2020 LEI code 529900197LKWCEQ0NL18 Type of transaction: Acquisition of shares (Exercise of pre-emptive rights in connection with rights issue) Market: Nasdaq Copenhagen Acquisition date: 15 December 2020 No. of securities acquired 1,333 Share price, DKK 122 Purchase price, DKK 162,626 Contact

Investor Relations: Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, Tel.: +45 2494 1654

Press: Helle Gudiksen, Head of Group Communications, Tel.: +45 2349 9098 Attachment Transactions of executives and related parties in NKT shares_31

