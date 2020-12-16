RAPALA VMC CORPORATION LAUNCHES NEW SUSTAINABILITY STRATEGY AIMING TO BE ONE OF THE LEADING FISHING TACKLE COMPANIES IN THE WORLD IN TERMS OF SUSTAINABILITY BY 2024



Over the course of 2020, Rapala VMC Corporation has prepared a sustainability strategy aimed at becoming one of the first fishing tackle companies to act upon a set of seriously ambitious environmental objectives. This program will be implemented in all Rapala VMC business units.



“I am extremely happy to see that the company is able and willing to take these steps to become more environmentally friendly. It is very important that we, as one of the biggest fishing tackle companies globally, step forward and show that we care about our impact on the environment, and that we are taking measures to lessen our carbon footprint,” says Taneli Väisänen, Research and Sustainability Manager. “It is also important to be truthful and transparent when it comes to sustainability. There is a lot of confusion surrounding the terminology and actions related to the whole topic. That is why one of our goals is to give our customers more information about the environmental effects of our brands and explain the positive impact of choosing our products over alternatives. It is important to remember that fishing is not only about catching fish. It is also about exploring, preserving and respecting the outdoors.”

Even before aligning the sustainability strategy, Rapala VMC Corporation has been active in identifying and minimizing its negative impact on the environment. For example, the release of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in the lure manufacturing units in Finland, Estonia and Russia has almost halved in the past four years. The company also introduced new packaging designs in 2010 containing 50% less plastics compared to the previous packages. The individual components in Rapala hard baits have also been carefully reviewed and substituted for more ecological options wherever possible without compromising the product performance that users have come to love. For example, did you know that the swimming lip of a Rapala wooden lure is currently 40% bio-based, and 85% of the hard baits on offer are lead-free? Through actions such as these, the carbon footprint of Rapala VMC Corporation’s lure production facility has decreased considerably during the past four years and continues in that direction.