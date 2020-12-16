 

Fashion Source, Shenzhen Original Design Fashion Week, and Première Vision Shenzhen 2020 concluded with great success

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 27, 2020, the 22nd Shenzhen International Clothing Supply Chain Expo (Fashion Source), the 7th Shenzhen Original Design Fashion Week, and Première Vision Shenzhen, hosted by GL events –Pengcheng (Shenzhen) Exhibition Co., Ltd., concluded successfully at Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center.

Fashion Source 2020

Fashion Source, Shenzhen Original Design Fashion Week, and Première Vision Shenzhen concurrently took place on November 25-27, 2020. With an exhibition area of 100,000 square meters, the events featured 1,300+ selected exhibitors, 300+ independent designer brands, 25 fashion shows, and 40+ professional forums, attracting attention from nearly 100 industry media and self-media. The three-day events also gathered a total of 57,339 professional visitors, with a year-on-year rise of 10%. The core buyers comprised brand owners, agents, distributors, fashion buyers, e-commerce operators, and department stores / shopping centers from all over the world.

Taking "Evolution" as its theme, the 7th Shenzhen Original Design Fashion Week offered new product releases, product displays, industry forums. 25 fashion shows featuring 33 brands were presented to around 12,500 visitors, some brand highlights including Zheng Gong For Queen, Ying Zhi Shang, SUN, LOORA PWD, REELCO, YLMS, SO CALL ROSE MARY, AWANA, David Sylvia, Maggie Ma, and SUNGUITIAN.

Première Vision, the Paris based top fashion show leader, made its debut in China this year. The exhibition attracted 63 high-quality global design and fabric companies to participate, originating in Britain, France, Italy, Japan and Spain. The exhibits covered six categories of yarns, fabrics, accessories, designs, leather, and manufacturing. Its supplementary activities included Première Vision AW 2021/22 Trend Release and the Seminar on Première Vision Trends.

Besides the three major exhibitions, exciting on-site activities also stimulated a wide range of interest and participation. FS China Clothing Supply Chain Summit, and Future Talk Forum gathered professionals and opinion leaders. Fashion Source 2021 Fashion Trends, released in eight themes, showcased nearly 500 selected high-quality products. The FS Business Matching offered precise one-to-one matchmaking and opportunities for instant conversions from orders to transactions between almost 500 exhibitors and their potential buyers.

Over the past 20 years, Fashion Source has focused on exploring the market of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Shenzhen Original Design Fashion Week has been committed to supporting emerging designers for 6 years. The three-in-one event this year, with the powerful collaboration with Première Vision, will further integrate resources throughout the fashion industry chain, help grasp fashion trends in the Chinese market, and create an internationally influential business platform for the clothing supply chain!

About GLPC

GL events –Pengcheng (Shenzhen) Exhibition Co., Ltd. is a member company of GL events. Its brand projects, Fashion Source and Shenzhen Original Design Fashion Week are growing into a strong global leading power of fashion supply chain. In 2020, Fashion Source joins hands with Première Vision – the world's top fashion trade fair. This cooperation is promising to accelerate the way of internationalization of GLPC.

For more information, please visit https://www.fashionsource.cn/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1385916/Fashion_Source_2020.jpg

 



