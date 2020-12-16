BevCanna Focused on Burgeoning U.S. Market for Functional Beverages and Natural Health Products

BevCanna is actively targeting strategic partnerships and M&A opportunities within the American market, as well as the potential to expand further into the U.S. through internal growth projects. The Company is specifically seeking strong beverage brands, manufacturers and distributors that have a wide range of capabilities and established distribution networks.

Emerging leader in infused cannabis beverages, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) (“ BevCanna ” or the “ Company ”) announced its intention today to further expand into the U.S. market, and is evaluating a list of potential strategic partnership and acquisition targets.

"The U.S. market for plant-based functional beverages and consumer products is exploding," said Marcello Leone, CEO of BevCanna. "We’re seeing exceptionally strong year over year growth across a number of wellness categories, and as we evolve into a comprehensive health and wellness company focused on plant-based functional beverages and natural health products, we see unlimited opportunities to bring our products and expertise to this burgeoning market."

The global functional beverages market anticipates a substantial 6.63 per cent CAGR during the 2018-2023 forecast period, with an estimated scaling of US $234.48B valuation. Market Research Future’s (MRFR) detailed report includes segments, competitions, and drivers for better predictive analysis of the future market. Functional beverages are gaining traction with consumers, who see benefits in their key ingredients, including minerals, vitamins, herbs, amino acids, antioxidants, and probiotics.

“BevCanna will now offer one of the most unique and diverse portfolios of beverage and wellness products within the cannabis, plant-based fulvic and humic, and natural health products categories,” added Mr. Leone. “We plan to bring this strength to global markets, including the expansive U.S. base.”

The global minerals supplements market is forecasted to grow at a more than 7.5 per cent CAGR between 2019-2026 and is anticipated to reach a total market value of approximately US $19.2B by 2026.

One of BevCanna’s key initiatives is accelerating the expansion of Naturo’s market-leading fulvic and humic mineral beverage TRACE into the U.S. market, along with BevCanna’s Anarchist Mountain all-natural ready to drink and ready to mix beverages.

BevCanna will also fully leverage its recently acquired Pure Therapy website, providing it with a proven e-commerce brand and platform to expand and launch proprietary plant-based natural products directly into the global health and wellness market, including the burgeoning U.S. CBD market.