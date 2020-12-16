 

SpareBank 1 SMN Continued savings programme for employees

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.12.2020, 09:16  |  51   |   |   

The Board of Directors of SpareBank 1 SMN has decided to continue the savings scheme for employees in 2021, who are invited to buy equity certificates issued by the bank.

All employees of the bank and its subsidiaries are invited to participate in the savings programme. The object of the programme is to motivate employees to become co-owners of the bank and the same time to increase interest in the bank's strategy and results.

Employees commit themselves to a fixed savings amount for 2021 by enrolling in the savings scheme in December 2020. For 2021 the bank offers a scheme enabling employees to save either NOK 6,000, NOK 12,000 or NOK 24,000 per year through a monthly salary deduction from January to December 2021. The savings amount will be used to buy equity certificates in SpareBank 1 SMN on behalf of the participating employees. The amounts are fixed for the year and cannot be changed during the period of the programme.

The bank will aim to acquire the equity certificates in the day(s) following the publication of 1(st), 2(nd) and 3(rd) quarter results, and early-December 2021. SpareBank 1 Markets will acquire the equity certificates on behalf of the bank. The equity certificates will be distributed to the employees as soon as possible after the acquisition at the same price the bank paid in the open market without any form of discount. Purchase price and number of equity certificates purchased by the bank will be published in accordance with the current rules for trading in own shares.

After 2 years of consecutive ownership of the equity certificates purchased in the savings programme for 2021, all employees will receive one free equity certificate for every two purchased under the programme.

The table below lists all primary insiders of SpareBank 1 SMN participating in the savings programme for 2021. The amounts listed are total amounts for 2021. Purchase price and number of equity certificates purchased by each primary insider will be published after the completion of each transaction.

Name                            Savings amount (NOK)
Arne Nypan                                       24,000

Seite 1 von 2
SpareBank 1 SMN Primary Capital Cert. Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SpareBank 1 SMN Continued savings programme for employees The Board of Directors of SpareBank 1 SMN has decided to continue the savings scheme for employees in 2021, who are invited to buy equity certificates issued by the bank. All employees of the bank and its subsidiaries are invited to participate in …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Trending Interim Data for its Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil ...
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Juggernaut Midas and Empire property update
CGG: Monthly information relating to the number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital
Auxly Announces Closing of $13.8 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of ...
IDC’s Latest Report Confirms Quadient's Leadership in the Customer Communications Management ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
SpareBank 1 SMN. Mandatory notification of trade – SpareBank 1 SMN’s savings programme allocates equity certificates
09.12.20
SpareBank 1 SMN: Mandatory notification of trade – Savings programme
09.12.20
SpareBank 1 SMN: Mandatory notification of trade – Savings programme