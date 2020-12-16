SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 3D printing filament market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2020 to 2027. Increasing enhancements for aerospace and defense components, parts, and prototype models are expected to drive the demand for 3D printing filament in the estimated time. Moreover, the rising demand for durable and light weighted automotive body parts such as car's front splitters, front and rear bumper panels, is likely to support the market growth in the estimated time.