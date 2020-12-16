 

3D Printing Filament Market Size Worth $1.9 Billion By 2027 Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 3D printing filament market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2020 to 2027. Increasing enhancements for aerospace and defense components, parts, and prototype models are expected to drive the demand for 3D printing filament in the estimated time. Moreover, the rising demand for durable and light weighted automotive body parts such as car's front splitters, front and rear bumper panels, is likely to support the market growth in the estimated time.

Key suggestions from the report:

  • The plastics segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 19.0% over the forecast period on account of its light-weighted and cost-effective applications in various industries such as automotive, aerospace and defense, and medical
  • In 2019, Polylactic Acid (PLA) segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 39.7% and are likely to grow at a significant rate in the estimated duration. Manufactured from renewable raw-materials such as corn starch is likely to increase its utilization due to its biodegradable nature
  • The aerospace and defense application segment was valued at USD 125.2 million in 2019 and is anticipated to gain higher revenue share in the upcoming period on account of the rising demand for precision parts and components in aircraft
  • In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to accelerate at a significant rate in the estimated time on account of increasing industrial manufacturing by China, India, Japan, and South Korea. For instance, the government of China in 2017 issued an 'additive manufacturing industry development action plan' forming a strategic road map for the adoption of 3D filament printing in the nation
  • Technical expertise and research and development for strong and durable components offered by the players are expected to influence the market

Read 100 page research report with ToC on "3D Printing Filament Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Plastics, Metal, Ceramics), By Plastic Type (Polylactic Acid, ABS), By Application (Industrial, Aerospace & Defense), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/3d-printing-filament-market

