 

DGAP-News BB BIOTECH AG: Moderna and its COVID-19 vaccine are representative of the innovative power of the entire biotech industry

BB BIOTECH AG: Moderna and its COVID-19 vaccine are representative of the innovative power of the entire biotech industry

16.12.2020
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media release of December 16, 2020

Market commentary

Moderna and its COVID-19 vaccine are representative of the innovative power of the entire biotech industry

Moderna, the US company about to launch an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, is the latest shining example of the progress biotech companies are making for the good of society. In addition to the highly promising mRNA technology, molecule design and CRISPR technology were highlighted at BB Biotech's BioDay, a special event that casts a spotlight on some of the industry's most promising trends.

Less than 11 months after the SARS-CoV-2 genome was decoded, the first two vaccine candidates that could help to bring the global coronavirus pandemic under control had already been submitted to regulatory authorities for approval. "The mRNA technology used by Moderna is a good example of how innovative technologies developed and applied in the labs of biotech companies are driving medical progress," explains Dr. Daniel Koller, Head of BB Biotech's Investment Team.

mRNA technology - preferred method for future vaccine development
"Our vision is to develop a new generation of medicines," explained Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna, in his presentation at BB Biotech's BioDay. Regulatory approval of Moderna's mRNA-1273 vaccine against COVID-19 will clear the way for other applications with mRNA vaccines. In clinical trials, Moderna's vaccine was 94.1% effective across all age groups.

An independent advisory board of the US FDA will convene on December 17. The FDA will decide whether to approve the vaccine 24 to 72 hours after the board's recommendation is announced. Moderna will market the product on its own. The company has set up a logistics infrastructure that will allow international dispatch to commence within 24 hours of approval. US approval is expected to be granted before the end of 2020. EU regulators are expected to announce their approval decision in the second week of January. The COVID-19 vaccine will be produced by the Swiss company Lonza. Up to 20 million doses could be produced in the final weeks of 2020 and one billion doses in 2021.

