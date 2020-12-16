 

DGAP-News Nagarro Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Nagarro Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Munich and Frankfurt, December 16, 2020 - Nagarro SE (ISIN DE000A3H2200, WKN A3H220; FRA: NA9), a global leader in digital engineering and technology solutions, today started trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The opening price was EUR 69.00, which corresponds to a market capitalization of EUR 785.39 million. The listing follows the completion of Nagarro's spin-off from Allgeier SE.

Manas Fuloria, Custodian of Entrepreneurship in the Organization (CEO) of Nagarro, said, "Over 8,400 Nagarrians work enthusiastically across 25 countries to deliver best-in-class digital engineering services to our wonderful clients. And each and every one of us can be justifiably proud today. We look forward to beginning the next chapter of our journey, now as an independent public company."

Nagarro offers a full-service portfolio of digital product engineering, digital commerce and customer experience, managed services, enterprise resource planning ("ERP") consulting and other services. Nagarro has a diverse and loyal 750+ blue-chip customer base across all industries. Nagarro reported revenues of €402M, an adjusted EBITDA of €58M and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 14% for full year 2019. In the first nine months of 2020, revenue reached €321M and adjusted EBITDA €58M, which equals an EBITDA margin of 18%.

About Nagarro

Nagarro (FRA: NA9) is a global digital engineering company offering a full-service portfolio of digital product engineering, digital commerce and customer experience, managed services, ERP consulting and technology services. Customers choose Nagarro because of their differentiated combination of digital engineering power, entrepreneurial mindset, agile delivery capabilities, and global presence. Nagarro employs over 8,400 people in 25 countries. For more information, visit www.nagarro.com.

