1NCE to offer free cellular IoT connectivity exclusively in AWS Marketplace (FOTO)

The new 1NCE For All tariff is available exclusively in AWS Marketplace. The latest development marks another milestone in the relationship between German-based 1NCE and AWS. "By providing barrier-free cellular connectivity and a free offer for 12 months, IoT developers can take advantage and focus solely on building new IoT projects," said Dirk Didascalou, Vice President of IoT, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "We are delighted to be working with 1NCE to support our customers and allow them to leverage the full potential of their IoT solutions on AWS." 1NCE For All allows for 12-month risk-free IoT development The free tariff is perfectly designed to give IoT developers the time they need to implement and test mobile connectivity with their products. A totally free of charge IoT SIM card with 50 MB data volume and 12 months runtime. No auto subscription at the end of the testing period, up to 100 cards per customer. After that, a one-time payment of $10 per SIM card unleashes the full 1NCE IoT Flat Rate potential with 10 years mobile connectivity, 500 MB of data, and 250 SMS plus worldwide availability in more than 100 countries. Full release: https://1nce.com/en/news/ About 1NCE 1NCE is a worldwide IoT network carrier to offer reliable connectivity services based on an IoT flat rate. 1NCE cooperates with Deutsche Telekom AG and its roaming partners as well as China Telecom Global. Contact: Dennis Knake 1NCE GmbH +49 151-627 776 43 http://www.1nce.com mailto:dennis.knake@1nce.com Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/133619/4792177 OTS: 1NCE

