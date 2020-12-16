 

1NCE to offer free cellular IoT connectivity exclusively in AWS Marketplace (FOTO)

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
16.12.2020, 10:15  |  72   |   |   
Cologne/Seattle (ots) -

- 1NCE For All - Free IoT SIM Card with 12 months' connectivity
- Perfect for quick and easy development of new IoT projects

1NCE, a Tier-1 Internet of Things (IoT) carrier, takes away the entry barriers
for developing cloud based IoT solutions with 12 months of free, zero-commitment
cellular IoT connectivity.

The new 1NCE For All tariff is available exclusively in AWS Marketplace. The
latest development marks another milestone in the relationship between
German-based 1NCE and AWS.

"By providing barrier-free cellular connectivity and a free offer for 12 months,
IoT developers can take advantage and focus solely on building new IoT
projects," said Dirk Didascalou, Vice President of IoT, Amazon Web Services,
Inc. "We are delighted to be working with 1NCE to support our customers and
allow them to leverage the full potential of their IoT solutions on AWS."

1NCE For All allows for 12-month risk-free IoT development

The free tariff is perfectly designed to give IoT developers the time they need
to implement and test mobile connectivity with their products. A totally free of
charge IoT SIM card with 50 MB data volume and 12 months runtime. No auto
subscription at the end of the testing period, up to 100 cards per customer.
After that, a one-time payment of $10 per SIM card unleashes the full 1NCE IoT
Flat Rate potential with 10 years mobile connectivity, 500 MB of data, and 250
SMS plus worldwide availability in more than 100 countries.

Full release: https://1nce.com/en/news/

About 1NCE

1NCE is a worldwide IoT network carrier to offer reliable connectivity services
based on an IoT flat rate. 1NCE cooperates with Deutsche Telekom AG and its
roaming partners as well as China Telecom Global.

Contact:

Dennis Knake
1NCE GmbH
+49 151-627 776 43
http://www.1nce.com
mailto:dennis.knake@1nce.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/133619/4792177
OTS: 1NCE


Disclaimer

