SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global vaccine storage and packaging market size is expected to reach USD 43.3 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 10.0%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Technological advancement in the storage and packaging for medicines, rising government support for research activities and clinical trials, and the growing prevalence of infectious disease are anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing government focus on immunization programs, increasing R&D expenditure in biotechnological industries for medical research, and the rising number of pharma retailers are expected to boost the growth of the market. For instance, there are only about 40.0% wards in Nigeria that are equipped with active cold chain equipment. The government of Nigeria is installing at least one functional cold chain equipment in each ward in collaboration with UNICEF, WHO, and CHAI.