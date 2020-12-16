 

Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market Size Worth $43.3 Billion By 2027 Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global vaccine storage and packaging market size is expected to reach USD 43.3 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 10.0%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Technological advancement in the storage and packaging for medicines, rising government support for research activities and clinical trials, and the growing prevalence of infectious disease are anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing government focus on immunization programs, increasing R&D expenditure in biotechnological industries for medical research, and the rising number of pharma retailers are expected to boost the growth of the market. For instance, there are only about 40.0% wards in Nigeria that are equipped with active cold chain equipment. The government of Nigeria is installing at least one functional cold chain equipment in each ward in collaboration with UNICEF, WHO, and CHAI.

Key suggestions from the report:

  • By function, the storage segment held the largest market share in 2019 owing to the high cost involved in maintaining the potency of vaccines
  • The storage services segment held the largest market share of over 90.0% in 2019 owing to the increasing demand for vaccine storage services in the industry
  • The packaging segment by the material is sub-segmented into vaccine bags, vials, and ampoules, corrugated boxes, and others. The vaccine bags, vials, and ampoules segment held the largest segment in 2019
  • The packaging segment by packaging level is sub-segmented into the primary, secondary, and tertiary segments. The primary segment held the largest revenue share in 2019 owing to the higher cost of the primary packaging in the industry
  • Europe is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to the increasing investments by government and non-government organizations for vaccine development and the high prevalence of infectious diseases within the region.

Read 110 page research report with ToC on "Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Function (Storage, Packaging), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/vaccine-storage-packaging-market

