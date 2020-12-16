 

EQS-News PJSC Mechel : Mechel Doubles Anthracite Output and Sales

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.12.2020, 10:00  |  66   |   |   

EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: PJSC Mechel / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PJSC Mechel : Mechel Doubles Anthracite Output and Sales

16.12.2020 / 12:00 MSK
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MECHEL DOUBLES ANTHRACITE OUTPUT AND SALES

 

Mezhdurechensk, Russia - 16 December 2020 - Mechel PAO (MOEX: MTLR, NYSE: MTL), one of the leading Russian mining and metals companies, reports that its output and sales of anthracites went up by 83% year-on-year.

In 11 months of 2020, Mechel's anthracite output totaled 1.8 million tonnes, compared to 980,000 tonnes over last year's first 11 months.

After processing at Southern Kuzbass Coal Company's washing plants, this coal product is used as high-carbon fuel for ferrous and non-ferrous industry as well as limestone and sodium carbonate production.

This year Southern Kuzbass Coal Company has shipped off over 1.7 million tonnes of anthracites. The company makes deliveries by rail and sea. Southern Kuzbass Coal Company's anthracites are used in Europe (Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, Turkey) and Asia Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam). Its consumers are major industrial companies.

"Russia is a leader on the global anthracite market, and our Southern Kuzbass Coal Company as a key producer makes a major contribution to maintaining that leadership. We see that demand for anthracites grows steadily both in the West and in the Eastern export markets. Thanks to our target-oriented program of equipment revamping, Southern Kuzbass Coal Company is increasing output of anthracites, and we will make every effort to meet the needs of our consumers," Mechel Mining Management's Chief Executive Officer Igor Khafizov said.

***

Mechel PAO

Ekaterina Videman

Tel: + 7 495 221 88 88

ekaterina.videman@mechel.com

***

Mechel is an international mining and steel company. Its products are marketed in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Africa. Mechel unites producers of coal, iron ore concentrate, steel, rolled products, ferroalloys, heat and electric power. All of its enterprises work in a single production chain, from raw materials to high value-added products.

Seite 1 von 4
Mechel (Spons. ADR) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News PJSC Mechel : Mechel Doubles Anthracite Output and Sales EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: PJSC Mechel / Key word(s): Miscellaneous PJSC Mechel : Mechel Doubles Anthracite Output and Sales 16.12.2020 / 12:00 MSK The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. MECHEL DOUBLES ANTHRACITE …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG veräußert Tochter „M1 Aesthetics GmbH' an die HAEMATO AG - Einbringung der ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces dividend of EUR 0.14 per share, scrip dividend and further successful ...
EnBW-Tochter Plusnet und GasLINE finalisieren die Transaktion des Kaufes des aktiven ...
Verdopplung mit Signalwirkung: Bought-Deal-Finanzierung bringt 10 Millionen Dollar.
DGAP-News: Nagarro Debuts as an Independent, Publicly Listed Company
DGAP-Adhoc: Aumann AG: Aumann beschließt Kapazitätsanpassung aufgrund schwacher Nachfrage in der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: KSB SE & Co. KGaA: Anpassung der Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose 2020
Eat Beyond Global Holdings meldet positive Entwicklung bei einem ihrer Portfoliounternehmen - ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Linde and Daimler Truck to Collaborate on Hydrogen Refueling Technology
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap nutzt das kalifornische Standardinfrastrukturprogramm für ...
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac beginnt die globale, zulassungsrelevante Phase 2b/3-Studie für seinen ...
DGAP-News: Formycon berichtet über virtuelle Hauptversammlung 2020
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Siltronic AG; Bieter: GlobalWafers GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: Signature of Letter of Intent Regarding Initial Partial Sale of Voltabox Share Block and Awarding ...
BayWa-Beteiligung Mr+Mrs Homes räumt Innovationspreis ab und geht deutschlandweit in die Fläche - ...
DGAP-Adhoc: CECONOMY AG schließt Vereinbarung mit Convergenta Invest GmbH über Erwerb der ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
EQS-News: PJSC Mechel : Mechel Reports the 3Q 2020 Financial Results
19.11.20
EQS-News: PJSC Mechel : Mechel Reports 3Q2020 and 9M2020 Operational Results
17.11.20
EQS-News: PJSC Mechel : Mechel Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Release Date
17.11.20
EQS-News: PJSC Mechel : Mechel Signs Ecological Agreement on Reducing Impact on Water Resources