PJSC Mechel : Mechel Doubles Anthracite Output and Sales 16.12.2020 / 12:00 MSK

Mezhdurechensk, Russia - 16 December 2020 - Mechel PAO (MOEX: MTLR, NYSE: MTL), one of the leading Russian mining and metals companies, reports that its output and sales of anthracites went up by 83% year-on-year.

In 11 months of 2020, Mechel's anthracite output totaled 1.8 million tonnes, compared to 980,000 tonnes over last year's first 11 months.

After processing at Southern Kuzbass Coal Company's washing plants, this coal product is used as high-carbon fuel for ferrous and non-ferrous industry as well as limestone and sodium carbonate production.

This year Southern Kuzbass Coal Company has shipped off over 1.7 million tonnes of anthracites. The company makes deliveries by rail and sea. Southern Kuzbass Coal Company's anthracites are used in Europe (Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, Turkey) and Asia Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam). Its consumers are major industrial companies.

"Russia is a leader on the global anthracite market, and our Southern Kuzbass Coal Company as a key producer makes a major contribution to maintaining that leadership. We see that demand for anthracites grows steadily both in the West and in the Eastern export markets. Thanks to our target-oriented program of equipment revamping, Southern Kuzbass Coal Company is increasing output of anthracites, and we will make every effort to meet the needs of our consumers," Mechel Mining Management's Chief Executive Officer Igor Khafizov said.

Mechel PAO

Ekaterina Videman

Tel: + 7 495 221 88 88

ekaterina.videman@mechel.com

Mechel is an international mining and steel company. Its products are marketed in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Africa. Mechel unites producers of coal, iron ore concentrate, steel, rolled products, ferroalloys, heat and electric power. All of its enterprises work in a single production chain, from raw materials to high value-added products.