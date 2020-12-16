Proenkephalin (penKid(R)) included in the ADQI consensus statements publication as functional kidney biomarker for the management of AKI patients

The latest consensus meeting of international experts in critical care and nephrology supports the use of novel biomarkers in the prevention and management of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI)

The consensus recommends using a combination of damage and functional biomarkers together with clinical information for routine practice

Proenkephalin (penKid(R)), the kidney function biomarker, proposed as a marker for the assessment of AKI progression and kidney recovery

The CE-IVD marked assay for penKid(R) is available for point of care usage on the fully automated Nexus IB10 platform

- Diagnostics company SphingoTec GmbH ("SphingoTec") announced today that the Acute Disease Quality Initiative (ADQI) recommends the use of novel biomarkers for AKI, including functional biomarkers as penKid(R). Since AKI is affecting 1 in 3 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) patients [1], and the current standard of care diagnostics has considerable sensitivity and specificity limitations, there is an urgent need to implement new biomarkers to assist a better management of AKI.The current consensus recommendations [2] support clinicians in making more informed decisions and improve outcomes with biomarker guided management of AKI patients, including triage, diagnosis, and guidance of therapy. Among the main recommendation of the ADQI meeting is the use of novel biomarkers to assess AKI progression and kidney recovery. The consensus statements highlight the performance and added value of penKid(R) for the prediction of duration and recovery of AKI. Based on the results of a multicenter trial (3), the presented evidence shows that penKid(R) concentration is significantly lower in AKI patients with improving kidney function when compared to patients without kidney recovery. Additional data (4) is used by the experts in ADQI to convey that significantly higher penKid(R) levels are indicating those patients with major adverse kidney events, patients with persistent AKI, and those who had worsening of kidney function. Furthermore, the consensus statement also underlines that penKid(R) is an earlier biomarker than today's standard of care diagnostics in identifying the patients with worsening kidney function.