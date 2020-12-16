 

Enterprises in France Showing Growing Interest in the Public Cloud During Pandemic

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.12.2020, 10:00  |  80   |   |   

ISG Provider Lens report sees companies in France embracing the scalability and automation available in the public cloud

PARIS, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adoption of the public cloud in France has been slower than in the Americas and other parts of Europe, but the COVID-19 pandemic has driven more companies in France to embrace cloud computing, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens Public Cloud – Solutions and Services Report for France finds that demand for public cloud services in some French industries has risen by up to 40 percent. Essential government services and the healthcare industry, in particular, have needed cloud services to continue operating during the pandemic.

“Enterprises in France were not compelled to fully embrace the public cloud until the COVID-19 outbreak imposed social distance and created new incentives,” said Lyonel Roüast, president of ISG SEMEA based in Paris. “The scalability and automation provided by cloud service providers were essential during the pandemic.”

The report sees a growing interest among companies in France in moving large workloads to the cloud, including essential public services and core business applications, driven in part by the COVID-19 pandemic. Some providers of consulting and transformation services in France excel in automating the move of large workloads to the cloud.

In addition, many enterprises in France are turning to providers of governance, risk and compliance services to help them with adoption of the public cloud, the report says. Wrong configurations and a lack of tools can expose companies to risk, and providers can limit risk and compliance problems.

Many enterprises are also looking to managed public cloud service providers to manage their cloud operations, the report adds. Few enterprises have migrated everything to the cloud, but instead are gradually moving one workload at a time. There is also an increasing demand for application modernization services and support of cloud-native applications in France.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens Public Cloud – Solutions and Services Report for France evaluates the capabilities of 45 providers across seven quadrants: Consulting and Transformational Services for Large Accounts; Consulting and Transformational Services for the Midmarket; Governance, Risk and Compliance Services; Managed Public Cloud Services for Large Accounts; Managed Public Cloud Services for the Midmarket; SAP HANA Infrastructure Services; and Hyperscale Infrastructure and Platform Services.

Seite 1 von 3
Information Services Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Enterprises in France Showing Growing Interest in the Public Cloud During Pandemic ISG Provider Lens report sees companies in France embracing the scalability and automation available in the public cloudPARIS, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Adoption of the public cloud in France has been slower than in the Americas and other …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Trending Interim Data for its Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Juggernaut Midas and Empire property update
Bombardier gewinnt Auftrag zur Lieferung von bis zu 117 neuen FLEXITY-Straßenbahnen für die ...
CGG: Monthly information relating to the number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital
Auxly Announces Closing of $13.8 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
Lieferkettenunterbrechungen und geänderten Kundenanforderungen durch COVID-19: EMEA-Fertigungsunternehmen prüfen Digitalisierungspläne
14.12.20
U.S. Enterprises Rocked by COVID-19 Accelerate Digital Transformation to Prepare for a New Future
14.12.20
EMEA Manufacturers Eye Digitization Plans as COVID-19 Disrupts Supply Chains, Impacts Customer Needs
11.12.20
Deutsche Unternehmen konzentrieren sich wegen COVID-19 auf ihre digitale Transformation
11.12.20
German Enterprises Focus on Digital Transformation in Wake of COVID-19 Disruptions
10.12.20
U.K. Enterprises Seize on COVID Crisis to Kickstart Digital Transformation for Current and Future Challenges
10.12.20
Nordic Enterprises Accelerating Digital Transformation in Response to Pandemic
09.12.20
Brazilian Enterprises Speed Up Digital Transformations as COVID-19 Changes Business Realities Overnight
09.12.20
Deutsche Unternehmen schwenken in der Pandemie auf die Public Cloud um und stärken damit AWS und sein Partner-Ökosystem
09.12.20
German Companies Embrace Public Cloud Amid Pandemic, Boosting AWS and its Partner Ecosystem