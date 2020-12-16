PROPOSALS FOR THE INTRODUCTION OF AN OVERNIGHT RESTRIKE MECHANIC, A DISCRETIONARY INDEX CHANGE MECHANIC AND A NEAR ZERO PRICE MECHANIC IN RESPECT OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES IMPLEMENTATION OF THE PROPOSAL AND NOTICE OF INDEX CHANGE.

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) wishes to announce that further to announcements on 13 November 2020 and 26 November 2020 in respect of the passing of the extraordinary resolution set out in each notice of meeting for the Affected Securities, that the effective date of the proposals considered will be 17 December 2020.

For more information regarding the proposals passed by the extraordinary resolution please find the “Key Questions Explained” at: https://www.wisdomtree.eu/en-gb/-/media/eu-media-files/other-documents/faq/wtma_risk-and-volatility-proofing_faq.pdf

The Issuer also gives notice pursuant to the conditions that the following ETP Securities will change their Index with effect from the 30 December 2020:

ETP Security



Current Index New Index WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil Pre-roll NASDAQ Commodity Crude Oil ER Index NASDAQ Commodity 2nd Front Crude Oil Index ER WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil Pre-roll NASDAQ Commodity Brent Crude Oil ER Index NASDAQ Commodity 2nd Front Brent Crude Oil Index ER WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged NASDAQ Commodity Brent Crude Oil ER Index NASDAQ Commodity 2nd Front Brent Crude Oil Index ER

More information regarding the Indices can be found in the Prospectus for the Issuer at: https://www.wisdomtree.eu/en-gb/-/media/eu-media-files/key-documents/prospectus/boost/wisdomtree-multi-asset-prospectus-2020.pdf

For further information, please contact: infoeu@wisdomtree.com