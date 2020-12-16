Jyske Capital extends SimCorp partnership in the front office to boost investment strategies

December 16, 2020

Press Release

SimCorp, a leading provider of investment management solutions and services to the global financial services industry, today announces a new agreement with Jyske Capital, the asset management arm of Jyske Bank Group, Denmark’s third largest banking group. With approximately €23 billion EUR* in assets under management, the asset management arm is extending its use of SimCorp Dimension in the front office, with the addition of its Order Manager solution. With SimCorp Dimension already in place as the foundation for Jyske Capital’s front-to-back investment operations, the addition of SimCorp’s Order Manager aims to deliver consolidated and enhanced trade management, in increasingly complex and competitive markets.

As a result of the successful long-term, trusted partnership with SimCorp, the selection seeks to support Jyske Capital with the challenges it has identified and at the same time deliver the scale needed to execute high volumes of trades, across a variety of financial instruments. SimCorp’s scalable approach will enable Jyske Capital to increase its trading strategies, within a fixed cost base, delivering consistency and long-term growth.

The decision to onboard SimCorp’s Order Manager, follows the established front-to back foundation provided by SimCorp across the fund manager’s operations. With the platform recently extended to the banking arm, the institution wanted a solution that could eliminate manual efforts and reduce operational risk, while accessing a reliable overview of positions, and consolidating fragmented systems.

SimCorp’s highly-automated and open front office solution delivers a robust foundation for optimizing trades, enabling faster execution, with its intuitive and streamlined workflows. Designed to eliminate manual processes and improve STP rates, it combines with an integrated Investment Book of Record (IBOR), to deliver multi-asset coverage across investment strategies, with one unified version of data for an accurate overview. Together with open integration to the leading third-party analytics, EMS and trade data providers, it provides swift access to intraday data, for clients to stay one step ahead.