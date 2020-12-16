 

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc Notification of Share Transaction

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)

16 DECEMBER 2020

Notification of Share Transaction

The Company has received notification that on 15 December Oliver Gardey, Head of Private Equity Fund Investments at ICG, bought 2,500 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 902.0 pence per share.

As a result of this transaction Oliver Gardey and his connected persons hold a total of 14,027 ordinary shares, being 0.02% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).

Analyst / Investor enquiries:                                                                                         

James Caddy, Investor Relations, ICG +44 (0) 20 3545 2000                                                       

Media:

Ed Gascoigne Pees, Eddie Livingstone-Learmonth, Camarco +44 (0) 20 3757 4993


Disclaimer

