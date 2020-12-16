Aurora Mobile Partners with Leading New Energy Vehicle Provider WM Motor to Improve User Experience with AI Technologies
SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that
it has entered into a partnership agreement with WM Motor, a leading emerging provider of new energy vehicle (“NEV”) mobility solutions in China, to support WM Motor’s digital transformation of
operations, improve its user experience and deepen exploration of the smart driver services sector.
Since its inception in 2015, WM Motor has focused on leveraging user-centric technologies, adopted a "smart, refined, relaxed, interesting, and inclusive" approach to developing its brand, and is committed to enabling every family to own a smart car and make smart driving a part of everyday life. Through the partnership, Aurora Mobile will leverage its industry-leading artificial intelligence (“AI”)-driven targeted push services as well as its powerful and intelligent operational analytics capabilities to help WM Motor gain comprehensive insights into user needs, conduct real-time decision making, drive sustainable growth and as a result, maximize user value. Both parties are confident that this cooperation will lead to more growth opportunities in the smart driver services going forward.
Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. In almost a decade, Aurora Mobile has launched a series of products catering to mobile developers’ needs and helped them to improve operational efficiency, drive business growth and monetization. As of September 2020, Aurora Mobile had provided software development kits to over 1.65 million APPs. In addition, Aurora Mobile launched a Unification Messages System (“JG UMS”), which has integrated seven major messaging channels, including mobile Apps, WeChat official accounts, WeChat mini-programs, Short Message Service, emails, Fuwu Alipay and DingTalk, to enable enterprise customers to reach targeted customers more efficiently through one integrated messaging platform.
About Aurora Mobile Limited
Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.
