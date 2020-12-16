Result of the auction of treasury bills on 16 Dcember 2020
Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:
|ISIN
|Bid Mill. kr. (nominal)
|Sale
|Stop-rate (per cent)
|Pro-rata
|Price
|98 17967 DKT 01/03/21 I
|2,720
|1,720
|-0.600
|100 %
|100.1218
|98 18189 DKT 01/06/21 II
|
340
|
140
|-0.596
|100 %
|100.2739
|98 18262 DKT 01/09/21 III
|
360
|
160
|-0.590
|100 %
|100.4230
|98 18346 DKT 01/12/21 IV
|3,700
|1,000
|-0.575
|100 %
|100.5589
|Total
|7,120
|3,020
The sale will settle 18 December 2020.
