Result of the auction of treasury bills on 16 Dcember 2020

Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below: ISIN Bid Mill. kr. (nominal) Sale Stop-rate (per cent) Pro-rata Price ﻿﻿98 17967 DKT 01/03/21 I 2,720 1,720 -0.600 100 % 100.1218 98 18189 DKT 01/06/21 II 340

140

-0.596 100 % 100.2739 98 18262 DKT 01/09/21 III 360

160

-0.590 100 % 100.4230 98 18346 DKT 01/12/21 IV 3,700 1,000 -0.575 100 % 100.5589 Total 7,120 3,020 The sale will settle 18 December 2020.





