 

Anoto Group carries out a directed rights issue of 8,595,556 new ordinary shares, through which the company will raise approximately MSEK 7.7

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.12.2020, 10:45  |  35   |   |   

Stockholm, December 16, 2020 – The Board of Directors of Anoto Group AB (“Anoto” or the “Company”) has, on the basis of an authorisation from the Annual General Meeting held on May 18, 2020, resolved on a directed rights issue of 8,595,556 ordinary shares at a subscription price of SEK 0.90 per share (the “New Issue”). The subscription price has been determined after discussions at an arm’s length between investors and Anoto and corresponds to a premium of 22.6 percent against the closing price of December 15, 2020.

The new ordinary shares in the New Issue has been subscribed by Vaba Co. Ltd, a company based in South Korea which actively is building a distribution channel for KAIT products in South Korea. The reason for the deviation from the shareholders’ preferential rights is to carry out capital raising in a timely and cost-efficient manner. 

Through the New Issue, Anoto will receive approximately SEK 7.7 million before issue costs. The New Issue has a dilution effect of approximately 4.8 percent of the share capital after dilution by increasing the number of outstanding shares from 177,284,817 to 185,880,373.

The proceeds will primarily be used for transitioning the manufacturing of Anoto and KAIT products to a bigger contract manufacturing factory in Mexico.

For further information, please contact:

Joonhee Won, CEO, Anoto Group AB

For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

Anoto Group AB (publ), Reg.No. 556532-3929, Flaggan 1165, SE-116 74 Stockholm

This information is information that Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on December 16, 2020 at 10:45 CET.

About Anoto Group
Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and the related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also owns Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company, as its majority-controlled subsidiary. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

Attachment


Anoto Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Anoto Group carries out a directed rights issue of 8,595,556 new ordinary shares, through which the company will raise approximately MSEK 7.7 Stockholm, December 16, 2020 – The Board of Directors of Anoto Group AB (“Anoto” or the “Company”) has, on the basis of an authorisation from the Annual General Meeting held on May 18, 2020, resolved on a directed rights issue of 8,595,556 ordinary …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Trending Interim Data for its Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Juggernaut Midas and Empire property update
Bombardier gewinnt Auftrag zur Lieferung von bis zu 117 neuen FLEXITY-Straßenbahnen für die ...
CGG: Monthly information relating to the number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital
Auxly Announces Closing of $13.8 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
INTERIM REPORT JANUARY – SEPTEMBER 2020
27.11.20
Anoto Group AB (publ) postpones the release of the Q3 report
24.11.20
Wonchan Lee leaves the Board of Directors of Anoto Group AB