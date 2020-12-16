Blockchain Based eSports Platform BitSport Announces First Ever Gaming DeFi, Presale and Listings on Uniswap and Hotbit Exchange

According to NewZoo, the world's 2.7 billion gamers will spend $159.3 billion on games in 2020 , with the market set to surpass $200 Billion by 2023. With consistent handcore gamer activity and rising numbers of new casual gamers brought on by Covid-19, more people are spending their time and money on competitive gaming activities. Additionally, the decrease in real-life sports betting due to various global restrictions has further increased interest in the eSports market.

LONDON, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The BitSport BFI token presale will offer a great opportunity for investors to sponsor entire tournaments, back individual esports players in tournaments and as well sponsor talented gamers on its newly rolled out DeFi application on BitSport.

BitSport

BitSport is an eSports leader who is trying to balance out this lop-sided system. BitSport's eSport platform is a decentralized, social gaming ecosystem aiming to offer a huge opportunity for any players wanting to monetize their gaming skills, expertise, or time.

"BitSport is one of the first ever Peer to Peer Blockchain driven competitive eSports platforms opening up several monetization avenues for Gaming and eSports in a competitive and decentralized fashion."

P2P Challenges and Matches

BitSport P2P Challenges enable users to monetize their eSports game skills by creating a challenge or accepting challenges from other global users while staking BTP tokens. BitSport's smart contract escrow ensures transparency, in addition to fair resolutions of any potential game disputes. BitSport P2P matches are designed to financially benefit professional gamers, while simultaneously growing the community by allowing anyone to back or support the top players and tournaments.

BitSport Tournaments And Sponsorship

BitSport will be hosting four seasonal tournaments, over four different continents each year (chosen by the BitPlay community). Designed to bring together competitive gamers and eSports enthusiasts around the world, the BitSport powered tournaments will be streamed and broadcasted on popular and prominent platforms to millions of viewers around the world. The tournament qualifiers will be organized and played in the first two weeks of every new quarter.