 

Blockchain Based eSports Platform BitSport Announces First Ever Gaming DeFi, Presale and Listings on Uniswap and Hotbit Exchange

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.12.2020, 11:04  |  49   |   |   

LONDON, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The BitSport BFI token presale will offer a great opportunity for investors to sponsor entire tournaments, back individual esports players in tournaments and as well sponsor talented gamers on its newly rolled out DeFi application on BitSport.

According to NewZoo, the world's 2.7 billion gamers will spend $159.3 billion on games in 2020, with the market set to surpass $200 Billion by 2023. With consistent handcore gamer activity and rising numbers of new casual gamers brought on by Covid-19, more people are spending their time and money on competitive gaming activities. Additionally, the decrease in real-life sports betting due to various global restrictions has further increased interest in the eSports market.

BitSport

BitSport is an eSports leader who is trying to balance out this lop-sided system. BitSport's eSport platform is a decentralized, social gaming ecosystem aiming to offer a huge opportunity for any players wanting to monetize their gaming skills, expertise, or time.

CEO Quote (taken from this content)

"BitSport is one of the first ever Peer to Peer Blockchain driven competitive eSports platforms opening up several monetization avenues for Gaming and eSports in a competitive and decentralized fashion."

P2P Challenges and Matches

BitSport P2P Challenges enable users to monetize their eSports game skills by creating a challenge or accepting challenges from other global users while staking BTP tokens. BitSport's smart contract escrow ensures transparency, in addition to fair resolutions of any potential game disputes. BitSport P2P matches are designed to financially benefit professional gamers, while simultaneously growing the community by allowing anyone to back or support the top players and tournaments.

BitSport Tournaments And Sponsorship

BitSport will be hosting four seasonal tournaments, over four different continents each year (chosen by the BitPlay community). Designed to bring together competitive gamers and eSports enthusiasts around the world, the BitSport powered tournaments will be streamed and broadcasted on popular and prominent platforms to millions of viewers around the world. The tournament qualifiers will be organized and played in the first two weeks of every new quarter.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Blockchain Based eSports Platform BitSport Announces First Ever Gaming DeFi, Presale and Listings on Uniswap and Hotbit Exchange LONDON, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The BitSport BFI token presale will offer a great opportunity for investors to sponsor entire tournaments, back individual esports players in tournaments and as well sponsor talented gamers on its newly rolled …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AppGallery Launches its Exclusive Year-End Game Fest Campaign
Why Silver Prices Could Realize Huge Benefits From Surge In Solar Panels And 5G Demand
Flurry of M&A Activity Redefining the Online Gaming Market Landscape
Push for Alternative Therapies Prods Researchers Towards Psilocybin
Globalization Partners Announces Specialized Team to Support Global M&A Transactions
Senecio Robotics awarded US$12 Million from the European Commission to address mosquito borne ...
3D Printing and Printed Materials in 2020: A Challenging Year But Fascinating Times Ahead, Reports IDTechEx
Global Study Examines the Impact of Digital Investments on Business Resiliency and Growth
Geared Motors Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 27 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Poseidon Principles: 15 financial institutions disclose the climate alignment of their ship finance portfolios
Titel
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
New Strategy To Put Sweden As Front Runner In Battery Value Chain
Global Respiratory Care Devices Market was Valued at US$ 15527.49 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of ...
NASA-Based ActivePure Technology Rapidly Eliminates 99.9% of Airborne SARS-CoV-2 Virus in ...
Pharming announces enrolment of first patient in US clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 ...
Conduent Seamless Transportation System Now Allows Passengers in France's Tours Métropole Urban ...
How Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) May Be Affecting COVID-19 Patients
Cardiac Pacemaker Market Worth $ 7.54 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 4.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ...
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments